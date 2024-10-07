Maple Leafs Announce Opening Day Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s opening day roster for the 2024-25 season.

The Maple Leafs roster includes a total of 13 forwards, eight defencemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards Connor Dewar (upper body) and Fraser Minten (lower body) have been placed on injured reserve while forward Calle Järnkrok (lower body) and defencemen Jani Hakanpää (lower body) and Dakota Mermis (upper body) have been placed on long-term injured reserve.

Goaltender Matt Murray and defenceman Marshall Rifai have been loaned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

This year’s regular season campaign will begin on the road with back-to-back games, opening the season on Wednesday, October 9 when the Maple Leafs take on the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre followed by a meeting with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 10 at Prudential Center. The Maple Leafs will play their first home game of the season on Saturday, October 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena.