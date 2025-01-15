Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Outdoor Practice 

On Monday, January 27, the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the annual Outdoor Practice presented by Sport Chek, along with a weekend of free activities leading up to the marquee event. For the first time, the practice will be held at Prince of Wales rink in Mimico as part of the team’s commitment to celebrating local communities.

“The Outdoor Practice has become a special tradition for our team and fans, bringing us closer to the communities that support us so passionately,” said Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor. “There’s something magical about playing outdoors at local rinks, just as many of us did when we first fell in love with the game. For me, growing up in the neighbourhood, the Prince of Wales rink—with its view of the Toronto skyline and the howling winds off Lake Ontario—holds a special place in my heart. I hope this weekend’s events inspire the same joy and inspiration for the next generation in this community.”

During the weekend-long activation, fans can engage in a variety of special programming including viewing parities for the Toronto Maple Leafs game presented by Rogers and Toronto Sceptres game presented by Sport Chek, the Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Game as well as complimentary skate rentals and meet and greets with Maple Leafs alumni. Pop-up activations will also be open for fans to enjoy in “The Lot” during scheduled programming.

See the schedule of events below: