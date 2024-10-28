Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Jake McCabe

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed defenceman Jake McCabe

to a five-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $4.51 million.

McCabe, 31, has posted three assists in nine games with the Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season. The

Eau Claire, WI native has recorded 155 points (33 goals, 122 assists) in 586 career regular season NHL

games with the Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres while adding three points (one goal,

two assists) in 18 career playoff games.

The 6’1, 212-pound defenceman was first acquired by Toronto in a trade with Chicago on February 27,

2023. McCabe was originally drafted by Buffalo in the second round (44th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.