Maple Leafs Sign Alex Nylander to a one-year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-

year contract. The contract is worth $775,000. With the signing, Nylander has been recalled to the Maple

Leafs while forward Matthew Knies has been placed on injured reserve (upper body) retroactive to

November 20.

Nylander, 26, has posted 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL)

this season. The 6’1, 205-pound forward has skated in 344 career regular season AHL games recording

222 points (102 goals, 120 assists) split between Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Rochester

while adding six points (three goals, three assists) in nine playoff games. The Calgary, AB native has

collected 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) in 121 career NHL games split between Columbus, Pittsburgh,

Chicago and Buffalo and skated in eight playoff games.

Internationally, Nylander represented Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships, capturing a

silver medal.

Nylander joined the organization as a free agent, signing a one-year AHL contract on July 28, 2024. He was

originally selected by the Sabres in the first round (8th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

