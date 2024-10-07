Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving announced today that Jason Taylor has been hired as a Pro Scout, Jerrod Smith has been hired as an Amateur Scout, Scott Carter has been hired as a part-time Pro and Amateur Scout and former Maple Leafs Defenceman Jake Muzzin has moved into Player Development.

Jason Taylor joins the Maple Leafs after three years as an Amateur Scout for the Calgary Flames (2021-24). Prior to his time in Calgary, Taylor worked for 18 years as a Western Division Representative at Newport Sports Management Inc. where he primarily covered the Western Hockey League. Following the conclusion of his playing career in 2000, Taylor spent the 2000-01 season as an Assistant General Manager and Coach of the then-Dallas Stars’ affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies (IHL).

Jerrod Smith spent 12 seasons with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, most recently serving as Head Coach during the 2023-24 OHL Season. Before being named Head Coach, Smith spent two seasons as Director of Player Personnel and an Associate Coach to then - Head Coach Marc Savard. Smith previously was an Associate Coach for three seasons (2018-21), an Assistant Coach for six seasons (2013-18), and video coach for two seasons (2011-13).

Scott Carter returns to the Maple Leafs where he previously served as an Amateur Scout for six seasons (2009-15). Following his departure, he spent six seasons (2016-22) as General Manager of the Spokane Chiefs (WHL). Carter will work primarily on the west coast scouting both professional and amateur games.

Prior to joining the Maple Leafs development staff, Muzzin spent the 2023-24 NHL season as a Pro Scout for Toronto. Muzzin originally joined the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in January of 2019. In 683 regular season games between Los Angeles and Toronto, the Woodstock, ON native recorded 294 points (69 goals, 225 assists) while adding 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) through 72 career playoff games. Muzzin won the 2014 Stanley Cup with Los Angeles and helped Canada capture gold medals at the at the 2015 IIHF World Championship and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.