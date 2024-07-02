Maple Leafs Sign Three Players

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defencemen Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers as well as forward Cédric Paré.

Mermis, 30, recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild during the 2023-24 season. Mermis also served as captain of the Iowa Wild last season where he recorded two assists in five games. The 6’0, 195-pound defenceman has posted 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 74 career regular season NHL games split between Arizona, New Jersey and Minnesota. Mermis signed a one-year contract worth $775,000.

The Alton, Illinois native originally signed with the Coyotes as a free agent on July 2, 2015.

Myers, 27, skated in five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and 61 games with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), recording 23 points (four goals, 19 assists) and 67 penalty minutes. In 158 regular season NHL games, the 6’6, 220-pound defenceman has registered 36 points (8 goals, 28 assists). During the 2021-22 season, Myers appeared in 16 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) after being loaned by the Nashville Predators. Myers signed a one-year contract worth $775,000.

The Moncton, NB native originally signed with the Philadelphia Flyers as a free agent on September 22, 2015.

Paré, 25, posted 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) during the 2023-24 season while also skating in two playoff games. The 6’3, 205-pound forward has recorded 69 points (27 goals, 42 assists) in 148 career regular season AHL games while collecting six points (four goals, two assists) in nine career Calder Cup playoff games. Paré signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

The Lévis, QC native was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.