Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Nicolas Mattinen

TML_24_Signed_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Nicolas Mattinen to a one-year, two-way contract beginning in 2024-25. The NHL value of the contract is worth $775,000.

Mattinen, 26, skated in 52 games with the Straubing Tigers (DEL) this season. The 6’5, 215-pound defenceman lead the league in points by a defenceman with 46 (16 goals, 30 assists) and was named the DEL Player of the Year.

The Ottawa, ON native was originally drafted by Toronto in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

