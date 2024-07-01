MAPLE LEAFS SIGN DEFENCEMAN CHRIS TANEV

TML_23_Signed_Tanev_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Chris Tanev to a six-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $4.5 million.

Tanev, 34, skated in 56 games for the Calgary Flames before being acquired by the Dallas Stars last season. With the Stars, Tanev recorded five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 19 games and added two assists in 19 playoff games. In 792 career NHL regular games, the Toronto, ON native has registered 190 points (33 goals, 157 assists) and 194 penalty minutes split between Vancouver, Calgary, and Dallas. The 6’2, 193 pound defenceman has posted 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 60 playoff games.

Tanev was undrafted and joined the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent on May 31, 2010.

