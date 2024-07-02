MAPLE LEAFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE IS HERE!

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s regular season schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

This year’s regular season campaign will begin on the road with back-to-back games, opening the season on Wednesday, October 9 when the Maple Leafs take on the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre followed by a meeting with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 10 at Prudential Center. Toronto will wrap their 2024-25 regular season at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 17 against the Detroit Red Wings.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

  • Longest home stand: Four games (3x) – October 12 to October 21, November 5 to November 12, March 13 to March 19
  • Longest road stretch: Four games (2x) – February 1 to February 8, February 23 to March 2
  • Number of back-to-back games: 16
  • Busiest month: 15 games – December and March
  • Busiest home month: Nine games – December
  • Busiest road month: Nine games – March
  • Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 24 games (12 home, 12 road)

MAPLE LEAFS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

BY MONTH

 

OCT

NOV

DEC

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

TOTAL

HOME

6

7

9

8

1

6

4

41

AWAY

5

5

6

5

7

9

4

41

TOTAL

11

12

15

13

8

15

8

82

BY DAY OF THE WEEK

 

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

TOTAL

HOME

6

5

7

6

2

12

3

41

AWAY

2

7

6

6

3

12

5

41

TOTAL

8

12

13

12

5

24

8

82

