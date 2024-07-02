The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s regular season schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
MAPLE LEAFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE IS HERE!
This year’s regular season campaign will begin on the road with back-to-back games, opening the season on Wednesday, October 9 when the Maple Leafs take on the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre followed by a meeting with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 10 at Prudential Center. Toronto will wrap their 2024-25 regular season at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 17 against the Detroit Red Wings.
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES
- Longest home stand: Four games (3x) – October 12 to October 21, November 5 to November 12, March 13 to March 19
- Longest road stretch: Four games (2x) – February 1 to February 8, February 23 to March 2
- Number of back-to-back games: 16
- Busiest month: 15 games – December and March
- Busiest home month: Nine games – December
- Busiest road month: Nine games – March
- Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 24 games (12 home, 12 road)
MAPLE LEAFS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
BY MONTH
OCT
NOV
DEC
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
TOTAL
HOME
6
7
9
8
1
6
4
41
AWAY
5
5
6
5
7
9
4
41
TOTAL
11
12
15
13
8
15
8
82
BY DAY OF THE WEEK
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
TOTAL
HOME
6
5
7
6
2
12
3
41
AWAY
2
7
6
6
3
12
5
41
TOTAL
8
12
13
12
5
24
8
82