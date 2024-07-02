MAPLE LEAFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE IS HERE!

This year’s regular season campaign will begin on the road with back-to-back games, opening the season on Wednesday, October 9 when the Maple Leafs take on the Montréal Canadiens at Bell Centre followed by a meeting with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 10 at Prudential Center. Toronto will wrap their 2024-25 regular season at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 17 against the Detroit Red Wings.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES

Longest home stand: Four games (3x) – October 12 to October 21, November 5 to November 12, March 13 to March 19

Longest road stretch: Four games (2x) – February 1 to February 8, February 23 to March 2

Number of back-to-back games: 16

Busiest month: 15 games – December and March

Busiest home month: Nine games – December

Busiest road month: Nine games – March

Busiest day of the week: Saturday – 24 games (12 home, 12 road)

MAPLE LEAFS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN