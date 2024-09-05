Maple Leafs Extend Defenceman Marshall Rifai

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has extended defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, beginning in the 2025-26 season. The average annual value of the contract is $775,000.

Rifai, 26, recorded 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 57 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) during the 2023-24 season while adding four points (three goals, one assist) in three playoff games. Rifai also made his NHL debut last season, skating in two games with the Maple Leafs. Rifai has posted 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) and 189 penalty minutes in 126 career AHL regular season games while also collecting five points (three goals, two assists) in eight career playoff games. Prior to joining Toronto, the Beaconsfield, QC native appeared in 71 games through three seasons with Harvard University (NCAA) where he registered 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

The 6’2, 205-pound defenceman originally signed a one-year AHL contract with Toronto on March 29, 2022