MLSE Announces Change to Toronto Maple Leaf Executive Leadership Team 

Following the completion of the Maple Leafs 2024-25 season, with a loss in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers, MLSE announced that the contract for team President & Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan would not be renewed this off-season.

“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community,” said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley. “Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honour, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on. Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.”

Brendan Shanahan was announced as Toronto Maple Leafs team president in April, 2014, joining the team after serving in various roles as an executive with the National Hockey League, most recently as the director of player safety. As President & Alternate Governor for the Maple Leafs, Shanahan was responsible for all areas of the club’s operations and led the building of the team that would go on to qualify for the playoffs for a league-leading nine consecutive seasons. His impact off the ice has been equally important, overseeing the franchise’s Centennial Anniversary celebrations during the 2016-17 season, introducing Legends Row in Maple Leaf Square, a series of statues that pay tribute to the greatest players in Maple Leafs history, and tireless work to rebuild strong ties between the team’s strong alumni network and the club.