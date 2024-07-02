Maple Leafs Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the roster for the club's 2024 Development Camp.

Players will undergo medicals on Tuesday, July 2, while the first full-team on-ice session and media availability will take place on Wednesday, July 3, at Ford Performance Centre.

A total of 46 players (27 forwards, 15 defencemen, four goaltenders) are slated to take part in this year’s development camp. Attending this year’s camp will be 17 Maple Leaf draft picks, including six of Toronto’s selections from the 2024 NHL Draft. They include forwards Miroslav Holinka and Sam McCue, and defencemen Ben Danford, Victor Johansson, Matthew Lahey, and Nathan Mayes. Also in attendance will be three draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft (Easton Cowan, Hudson Malinoski, Noah Chadwick), four draft picks from the 2022 NHL Draft (Nikita Grebenkin, Brandon Lisowsky, Fraser Minten, Nicholas Moldenhauer), one from the 2021 NHL Draft (Vyacheslav Peksa) and three from the 2020 NHL Draft (Artur Akhtyamov, John Fusco, Joe Miller).

In addition to the Maple Leafs’ draft picks in attendance, the roster will include three players signed to an NHL contract (Braeden Kressler, Jacob Quillan, Cade Webber) and five players signed to AHL contracts (Matthew Barbolini, Jacob Bengtsson, Chas Sharpe, Marko Sikic, Sam Stevens). Additionally, the Maple Leafs have a total of 22 free agents attending this year’s camp.

Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser and her staff will oversee this year’s camp.

