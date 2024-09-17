Maple Leafs Announce 2024-25 Television And Radio Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs, in conjunction with broadcast partners Sportsnet and TSN, have unveiled the club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Maple Leafs see 36 of the club’s regular season games featured nationally on Sportsnet with six games broadcast nationally on Prime Video, while Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) will split the club’s regional broadcasts. In addition to their regular season broadcasts, Sportsnet and TSN will air live coverage of all six Maple Leafs pre-season games.

The club’s radio broadcasts will be shared equally between Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN 1050 once again this season.

See below for the full television and radio broadcast slate

MAPLE LEAFS 2024-25 TELEVISION AND RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE
