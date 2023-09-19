News Feed

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey As Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Max Domi

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Tyler Bertuzzi

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Klingberg to One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Sign Four Players

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Ryan Reaves

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs, in conjunction with broadcast partners Sportsnet and TSN, have unveiled the club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Maple Leafs see 42 of the club’s regular season games featured nationally on Sportsnet while Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) will split the club’s regional broadcasts. In addition to their regular season broadcasts, Sportsnet and TSN will air live coverage of all eight Maple Leafs pre-season games.

The club’s radio broadcasts will be shared equally between Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN Radio 1050 once again this season.

The full television and radio broadcast slate is available below:

2023-24 TML BROADCAST SCHEDULES
- 0.07 MB
Download 2023-24 TML BROADCAST SCHEDULES