Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs, in conjunction with broadcast partners Sportsnet and TSN, have unveiled the club's television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Maple Leafs see 42 of the club’s regular season games featured nationally on Sportsnet while Sportsnet Ontario (14 games) and TSN (26 games) will split the club’s regional broadcasts. In addition to their regular season broadcasts, Sportsnet and TSN will air live coverage of all eight Maple Leafs pre-season games.

The club’s radio broadcasts will be shared equally between Sportsnet 590 The FAN and TSN Radio 1050 once again this season.

The full television and radio broadcast slate is available below: