Kraken Dig Deep In Finland ‘Cave’ Practice

HELSINKI, Finland – Kraken captain Jordan Eberle admitted the experience of practicing in a cave 121 feet below ground was indeed another memorable experience in a trip unique to his 17-year NHL career.

The practice facility at the Veikkaus Arena, where the Kraken will play Thursday and Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the NHL Global Series, is quite unlike most similar global hockey venues. While the main arena has a turbulent recent history worthy of some foreign intrigue novels, its practice facility was literally blasted through bedrock with dynamite to be ready for the 1999 World Figure Skating Championships and today doubles as a civil defense shelter.

“I mean, there’s rock coming down the elevator into like a cave,” Eberle said. “The roof was pretty low.”

That made for good jokes with 6-foot-9 Kraken forward Curtis Douglas, the NHL’s tallest player.

“We were saying, ‘Doug, you have to duck’ to make sure he didn’t hit his head,” Eberle said. “But yeah, it's been great. I mean this is my 17th year in the show. I've never done anything like this. I was looking forward to this opportunity.”

Like a lot what of what goes on this part of the world, the origins of keeping a practice facility this deep below ground stem partly from Finland’s turbulent history with neighboring Russia, dating back to intense fighting during World War II and long prior. Finnish cities endured severe bombing during the war and in the aftermath of all the fighting, the nation designed one of the more comprehensive civil protection systems on the planet.

Initially, it was protecting the populace from aerial bombing. But it expanded during the Cold War to cover a possible nuclear attack and later, after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, to protect civilians from fallout caused by a nuclear accident.

There are now roughly 50,000 civil defense shelters capable of holding 4.8 million people in a nation of about 5.7 million. In Helsinki alone, 5,500 civil defense shelters can hold 995,000 people in a city of only 700,000.

All buildings with a surface area greater than 1,200 square meters – about 12,900 square feet — are required to build their own below ground bunkers.

When Veikkaus Arena, then known as Hartwall Arena, first opened in 1997 it was contractually required to build a separate on-site training rink for the upcoming world figure skating event two years later. With a limited above ground footprint to do this, it was decided to put the practice rink underground where it could also meet the civil defense bunker requirement.

Sports venues commonly have ongoing activities inside such bunkers on a regular basis. In fact, Helsinki has what many describe as a unique underground city carrying out all types of activity daily within such dual-use bunkers. They are allowed to be used for regular civilian activities year round, but get inspected annually to ensure they can convert to a civil defense shelter within 72 hours if the need arises.

At Veikkaus Arena, a long ramp, with stairs, can be used to walk through the bored-out rock walls and ceiling to the subterranean rink. Or, visitors can also take an elevator. Once at the below-ground practice venue, home to the Jokerit squad of Finland’s top Liiga professional circuit and affectionately dubbed “The Cave” there are large ventilation tubes running across the ceiling but otherwise it’s just rock all around that’s been blasted through.

Jokerit even has full locker room facilities in the below-ground environment.