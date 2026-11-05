Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary vs Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken are now 5-1-0 in games after a loss. They have not lost two straight games in regulation this season.

+ In regulation 5-on-5 play, the Kraken generated 42.9-percent of all shot volume resulting in 41.2-percent of all shot quality. In overtime they generated – and converted – the only shot taken by either team.

+ The Kraken found a way to right themselves as the game went on. In the first period, Seattle had just two dump in recoveries while Calgary had 7 but by the end of the game Seattle grew that number to 14 (plus-12) while allowing Calgary to get to just 15 (plus-8).

+ Seattle ended the game with a 58.8-percent win rate in puck battles.

+ With the first Seattle goal of the game, Berkly Catton extended his point streak to seven games now officially the longest of any Kraken skater under the age of 20. This is the 10th different 7+ game point streak in Kraken history (longest since Chandler Stephenson’s 8 game run from Dec. 6th - Dec. 20th, 2025) and the longest streak by any player under 20 this season.

+ Catton now has 12 points on the season. Among all players selected in the 2024 Draft, only Macklin Celebrini (17) and Beckett Sennecke (16) have more.

+ Matty Beniers scored the third overtime game winning goal of his career.

+ Catton’s line (Catton, Mackie Samoskevich, Kaapo Kakko) tilted the ice the most of any of Seattle’s combos. They were plus-7 in shot attempts and created 74.3-percent of all shot quality in just over 10 minutes of ice time.

+ Joey Daccord was the top player in the game according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com). All three members of Catton’s line were the top three after that for Seattle.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq | Teamworks (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):