Evans Grows Confidence On Ice, Sense Of Humor Off

He’d grown to 5-3, 110 pounds once the draft arrived, but the Pats still worried about his size and selected him in the 10th round, 207th overall ahead of only 22 other players. Evans grew to 5-foot-6 the following year and another two inches by the time he reached the Pats.

But a broken leg limited his rookie season to 45 games and the next was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic after 63 games. When an 18-year-old Evans became eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft following a seven-goal, 24 assist campaign, nobody wanted him.

“I didn't think I was even ready that year,” Evans said. “I didn't showcase myself very well, and I felt like I had another level.”

And he feels being rejected by the NHL ultimately helped.

“Obviously, just being pissed off and wanting to prove everyone wrong,” he said.

It also helped that his teammate in Regina the following 2020-21 season would be 15-year-old future No. 1 overall NHL draft pick Connor Bedard.

“I knew there was going to be a lot of eyes on him,” Evans said. “So just kind of took the opportunity to kind of prove myself.”

That he did, playing in only 24 games in a reduced COVID-19 season played in an isolated “bubble” arena. But Evans scored three goals and added 24 assists those two dozen matchups.

It seemed he’d definitely be drafted this time as a19-year-old. Some public draft boards and prognosticators had him maybe going in the third round. Others were mostly fourth round and higher.

The Kraken selected him in the second round, 35th overall. Kraken amateur scouting director Robert Kron said the scouts in the room were unanimous he was worthy of the pick.

But even Evans didn’t think he’d go that high.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I honestly thought I was going to go later. I knew I’d had a good year and I was going to go, but I just didn’t know it was going to be that high.”

Evans said he wasn’t aware his pick had been somewhat controversial. Unlike his prior year’s draft snub, he didn’t use the public questioning of the Kraken’s acumen as a motivator.

“I mean, it was a surprise to everyone but I didn’t know it was like that,” he said with a chuckle. “Everyone’s got their opinion, I guess. I guess they’re all entitled.”

His father, who’d worked with Evans on his skating and skills throughout the WHL pandemic layoff, said: “I’m pleasantly surprised people got to see what I saw for all these years.

“And he's always been there,” he added. “He's always been one of the better players. It’s easier to be a naysayer in this day and age than to praise somebody.”

Corey Pronman, a senior prospects writer for The Athletic initially surprised by the pick, later admitted he’d “completely whiffed” on Evans. “I underrated exactly how much offense was in Evans' game, as he went on to be a great AHL player shortly after and is now an important part of Seattle's offense several years since the draft,” Pronman wrote, adding: “He's a legit NHL player who can play both ways, and I didn't think he was more than a camp invite type going into his second NHL draft.”

Evans put up a dominant junior hockey season after the draft, then broke in with AHL Coachella Valley. By his second pro season, he made his NHL debut with the Kraken for 36 games in 2023-24 while spending the rest with the Firebirds and on their playoff run.

He hasn’t been back to the AHL since.

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn has seen the progression in Evans both personally and professionally.

“As a person, he’s definitely loosened up more,” Dunn said. “He’s very quiet and very serious about his craft. But I think he’s loosened up a bit now and it’s probably been the best for him, especially mentally.”

Dunn has seen Evans adjust to “the anguish” of playing through an entire season, with all the highs and lows. He feels his sense of humor definitely helps with that.

“I think like once you get him to start talking, he doesn't shut up in a good way,” Dunn said. “But now he's funny. He's certainly very shy in his own ways, and has a good sense of humor. But more on the quiet side.”

Evans doesn’t know about the “shutting up” part. He agrees with Dunn that learning to care for himself in-season has been his biggest NHL takeaway.

“It's just taking care of yourself, trying to find different ways to conserve your energy so you're able to go 100% every night,” Evans said. “It's obviously mentally draining. And then it’s just finding ways to kind of just take yourself out of it for a bit. When you're home, or you have days off. So, you can come back reset and get at it again.”

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert feels Evans has always been a gifted skater with a proclivity for offense. But the reason he’s on pace to shatter his career high of eight goals and 25 points has a lot to do with self-belief.

“The bottom line for me with Ryker is it’s a confidence thing and a mindset thing,” Lambert said. “And I think he’s done a really good job of understanding that. He’s made some adjustments to his mindset over the summer and he’s getting (scoring) opportunities. And he’s going to continue to get opportunities.”

As well as opportunities to work on his outgoing side. His parents visited him in Seattle for a week late last month, touring sites, fishing for large and smallmouth bass on Lake Washington and trading dinner table barbs as they’ve long been known to do.