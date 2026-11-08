Kraken Finns Bring The Heat In Cultural Glimpse

Kraken defenseman Ville Ottavainen grew up in northern Finland thinking everybody all over the world had a sauna in their home.

For him, a relaxing summer afternoon would be spent sweating things out in the sauna at the family cottage, then hopping into a cool lake nearby. Or, taking his daily in-home sauna in wintertime and then immediately diving into the snow for some “fun” extreme temperature change.

“You don’t even realize that not everybody in the world has it,” Ottavainen said. “It’s just like over here, everybody has a garbage disposal in their sink. In Finland, we don’t have those. But we have saunas in our homes. People even have them in their apartments.”

Finnish teammate Jani Nyman backed Ottavainen up on his claim when asked whether his family’s home also had a sauna growing up.

“Of course we did,” Nyman said, seemingly perplexed by the question. “Everybody in Finland has a sauna. It’s just something we like to do.”

They like it so much that Nyman and Ottavainen jumped at the chance last week to film a Kraken social media skit at Seattle Sauna, built on a converted 40-foot boat docked on Lake Union. The short skit, filmed along with Kraken forward Ben Meyers, was to help promote the team’s upcoming NHL Global Series trip to Finland, where they’ll play two games this week in Helsinki against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sauna – Finnish for “bath” or “bathhouse” – is arguably the biggest of the country’s more notable cultural traits, with about 3.5 million of them in existence for a population of 5.6 million people. UNESCO recognizes the Finnish sauna tradition on its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, while citizens view it as a cornerstone of daily life, health and social bonding.