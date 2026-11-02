Kraken Remix Jersey ‘Anchored’ To The Team’s Home

A long-awaited new Kraken Hometown Remix jersey, released Monday, sees a swap that puts an anchor as its primary crest and moves the team’s ‘S’ logo to the shoulders 

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Anchoring the Kraken in the Pacific Northwest is about to take on a whole new meaning if Aaron Wiggan’s vision proves accurate. 

The Kraken vice president (brand creative) has eagerly awaited Monday’s release of the new Hometown Remix jersey, the first to have the team’s anchor as its primary crest after years of fan demand to see that happen. As part of a “Seattle in Every Stitch” inspiration, numerous area landmarks have been blended into the jersey’s fabric, with embroidery drawing inspiration from the centuries old maritime engraving system of scrimshaw to give it an etched look.  

“Our fanbase is very excited about the anchor – they’ve been asking for it since season one,” said Wiggan, who spent 18 months consulting on the Remix jersey with Fanatics, which took the design lead. “It’s so subtlety Seattle with a Space Needle, and then it's an anchor, so it's not sports specific. You don't have to be like, ‘Oh, I love hockey.’ You can just love the jersey and wear it because it looks cool.” 

The NHL’s Hometown Remix is a league-wide special-edition uniform, apparel, and headwear program designed and developed by Fanatics for all 32 teams. It was during initial discussions with the apparel company that Wiggan said the team pushed Fanatics to switch out the typical Kraken “S” main emblem with the secondary anchor design.

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“One of the coolest elements we already have in our kit is the secondary, where we remix the space needle and anchor together,” he said. “And so, we said: ‘This is the one opportunity for us to make that the crest of the jersey front and center.’ And so, they switched. And they said we could use our secondary (emblem) as the primary for this, which is pretty cool.” 

The “S” emblem now moves to the shoulders for this jersey, while a distinctive midnight blue foundation is complemented by ice blue piping and the return of the cream colorway first featured on the team’s 2024 NHL Winter Classic jersey.  

Other PNW specific jersey details include sublimated sleeve artwork depicting Puget Sound waters and framed by PNW mountain ranges, particularly the iconic silhouette of Mount Rainier. Rhododendrons, Washington's official state flower, are incorporated along the jersey's hemline as a subtle tribute to the region's natural beauty. 

There’s also a custom name and number system taking inspiration from the hand-painted lettering, numbers, and insignia traditionally found on vessels navigating Seattle's harbors. The embroidered details draw inspiration from scrimshaw, something Wiggan said Fanatics was keen on incorporating into the design.

Hometown Remix

Inspired by the people, places, and traditions that define the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Kraken's new Hometown Remix jersey is truly Seattle in Every Stitch. From the region's rich maritime heritage to its iconic natural landscapes, every detail is intentionally designed to tell a piece of Seattle's story.

“They had picked that up from our brand because we're nautical and because we have Scandinavian heritage,” Wiggan said. “For the Kraken, that scrimshaw was an important component of storytelling.” 

For teaser videos providing early peeks at the jersey, the Kraken enlisted local artists that reimagined Seattle. Wiggan said the idea is that the artists are “remixing their own mediums to help tease out our remix jersey.” 

Kristopher Shinn, a photographer who typically documents the Washington State Ferry System, did a teaser campaign filmed on one of the vessels and inside the ferry terminal building. 

The team also collaborated with local hip hop artist Oble Reed on another teaser video, describing his deep connection to the city and stating: “Seattle puts me front and center.” 

Custom jersey designer StitchGod, whose clients include Mariners slugger Josh Naylor, also partnered with the Kraken on a teaser video showcasing his “Scramble Jersey” – a compilation of everything the Kraken have ever worn. He states in the video: “When I look at a Kraken jersey, that’s what Seattle feels like to me.” 

An off-camera voice then asks Stitchgod – who has a particular affinity for the cream color used in the team’s Winter Classic jersey – whether he wants to see the new Remix jersey that also employs some of that color scheme. After he is shown one off-camera, he says: “This is one of the sharpest jerseys on the planet.” 

Now, as of Monday, others will see the Remix jersey in full as well. And Kraken VP Wiggan can’t wait. 

“I think when people see it, they’re really going to love it,” Wiggan said.

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