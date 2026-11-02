Kraken Remix Jersey ‘Anchored’ To The Team’s Home

Anchoring the Kraken in the Pacific Northwest is about to take on a whole new meaning if Aaron Wiggan’s vision proves accurate.

The Kraken vice president (brand creative) has eagerly awaited Monday’s release of the new Hometown Remix jersey, the first to have the team’s anchor as its primary crest after years of fan demand to see that happen. As part of a “Seattle in Every Stitch” inspiration, numerous area landmarks have been blended into the jersey’s fabric, with embroidery drawing inspiration from the centuries old maritime engraving system of scrimshaw to give it an etched look.

“Our fanbase is very excited about the anchor – they’ve been asking for it since season one,” said Wiggan, who spent 18 months consulting on the Remix jersey with Fanatics, which took the design lead. “It’s so subtlety Seattle with a Space Needle, and then it's an anchor, so it's not sports specific. You don't have to be like, ‘Oh, I love hockey.’ You can just love the jersey and wear it because it looks cool.”

The NHL’s Hometown Remix is a league-wide special-edition uniform, apparel, and headwear program designed and developed by Fanatics for all 32 teams. It was during initial discussions with the apparel company that Wiggan said the team pushed Fanatics to switch out the typical Kraken “S” main emblem with the secondary anchor design.