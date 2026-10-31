Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ Seattle created 40.3-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 50.2-percent of all shot quality.

+ In all situations, the Kraken had the puck in the offensive zone for 22:15 and had possession for 5:19 of that. Calgary was in their offensive zone for 24:02 with 6:38 of possession time.

+ The Kraken won 38-percent of all puck battles.

+ The Kraken had eight scoring chances off turnovers and allowed seven.

+ Freddy Gaudreau scored his seventh goal of the 26-27 campaign matching his goal total for all of last season. His 7-3-10 stat line is a new career high through fourteen games to start the season.

+ With the secondary assist on Mackie Samoskevich’s goal, Berkly Catton extended his point streak to six games, tying Matty Beniers for the longest point streak by a Kraken player under age 20 or younger (6 games - Nov. 19th - Dec. 1st, 2022).

+ Catton also led all skaters in the game in controlled entries (7) and controlled exits (10). Chandler Stephenson was second in both categories.

+ Samoskevich, Josh Mahura, and Gaudreau were the top skaters for the Kraken tonight according to Game Score (hockeystatcards.com).

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq | Teamworks (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):