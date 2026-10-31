How the Kraken are preparing for shootouts

A shootout can turn a hockey game into a one-on-one battle of patience, instincts, and execution. For the Kraken, finding success in those moments starts well before a shooter approaches the net.

Goaltending coach Colin Zulianello spent part of the offseason examining shootout success around the NHL and looking for ways that Seattle could better prepare its shooters and goaltenders. The work led to a presentation for the players, followed by dedicated practice sessions designed to turn those lessons into habits.

“We thought we could do better than we did last year,” Zulianello said.

The goal was to establish a plan rather than leave everything to instinct. For the goaltenders, that meant identifying focal points and an approach for facing different shooters. For the skaters, it meant understanding what makes a goalie uncomfortable and how to disrupt the plan a goalie brings into a shootout.

For forward Bobby McMann, preparation starts with recognizing that a shootout offers a different kind of opportunity from a typical shift.

During a game, momentum, bounces and the actions of other players can influence what happens next. In a shootout, the situation becomes more isolated, giving the shooter greater control over how to approach the challenge.

“I think we take it more seriously,” McMann said. “You realize it’s not just read and react and just take your best stab at it. I think there’s a lot more calculation involved, a lot more process involved.”

That calculation begins with the goaltender. McMann has worked with Zulianello to better understand how goalies approach shootouts, paying particular attention to their positioning, movement and stance.

One of the first things he examines is how wide a goaltender sets his feet. A wider stance can offer clues about how a goalie is trying to protect the bottom of the net, while a more upright position may suggest a different approach to defending the shot.

Those details can help McMann determine which options might be available as he moves toward the net.

Rather than committing mentally to one move before beginning his approach, McMann has several options in mind. He can then adjust based on what the goaltender gives him, using those observations to determine his next move.

“Definitely have a plan, but then you have to make reads on different situations, too,” McMann said. “It’s pretty quick.”