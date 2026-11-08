Kraken’s Comeback Bid Falls Short Against Rangers

The Rangers took control early, opening the scoring at 1:35 of the first period when Gabe Perreault found the back of the net. Former Kraken forward Tye Kartye doubled New York’s advantage at 9:05, converting on the power play, before Jaroslav Chmelar made it 3-0 at 13:53.

Seattle made a goaltending change during the first period, replacing Joey Daccord with Philipp Grubauer. Head Coach Lane Lambert said he wanted to change the momentum after being unhappy with a couple of the goals allowed.

“It’s really hard for our hockey team to chase games, and we need to do something to change the momentum,” Lambert said.

The Rangers continued to take advantage of Seattle’s struggles in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored at 12:46, extending New York’s lead to 4-0 and putting the Kraken in a difficult position heading into the final 20 minutes.

Through two periods, Seattle had managed just 15 shots on goal, including only five in the second. The Kraken struggled to connect plays, win puck battles and sustain pressure in the offensive zone. New York, meanwhile, had built its lead by capitalizing on its opportunities.

Lambert acknowledged that Seattle had not followed the game plan the coaching staff had put in place. The difference became apparent when the Kraken finally began executing it in the third.

“Once we start to follow it in the third period, lo and behold, we had some chances and we had some time in their zone,” Lambert said. “For me, it’s a good learning experience for our players and for our group.”

The Kraken’s response began with Kaapo Kakko, who scored at 1:50 of the third period. Kakko collected the puck behind the net, recognized that the goaltender was still moving across the crease and took advantage of the opening to put the Kraken on the board with and assists from Brandon Montour and Berkly Catton.

“I saw he [Joonas Korpisalo] was kind of still sliding,” Kakko said. “I wasn’t even thinking I was going to shoot it right away. I thought I could make a play and find somebody else. But then I saw he was still on the other post, so it was an easy job to put it in.”