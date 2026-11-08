Kraken’s Comeback Bid Falls Short Against Rangers

Eberle brought Seattle within two at 6:38, converting on the power play with assists from Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson. Vince Dunn added another goal late in the period, cutting New York’s lead to 4-3 and giving the Kraken a chance to complete the comeback.
The offensive push was a product of a more aggressive, connected effort. Eberle pointed to Seattle’s improved work in puck battles as a major difference between the first two periods and the third.
“It’s that simple. We start winning battles,” Eberle said. “In the third, it was the exact opposite. We started to create, we started to win, started to make plays, create space and had some looks.”
The Kraken finished with 28 shots on goal, 13 of which came in the third period. Their power play finished 1-for-2, while the penalty kill allowed one goal on two Rangers opportunities.
They had one final opportunity to push for the equalizer after killing a late penalty. With roughly 30 seconds remaining, Beniers helped bring the puck back up the ice and create space for Eberle, who got a look toward the short side but couldn’t find the tying goal.
“I thought we did a good job killing penalties,” Eberle said. “Matty did a hell of a job bringing the puck back and then creating space and giving me an opportunity. But we had our chances.”
For Eberle, the third-period effort was not enough to erase the frustration of the slow start. Seattle had shown it could generate offense and compete with the Rangers, but the team needed to bring that same approach from the opening puck drop.
The Kraken entered Saturday’s game with a 9-5-1 record, but Eberle emphasized that the group could not become satisfied with its early-season results or accept inconsistent performances.
“We have to be more consistent,” Eberle said. “If we want to continue to have success this season, that has to be our mentality.”
With Seattle preparing to travel to Finland for the upcoming NHL Global Series, Lambert called the performance a learning opportunity. The challenge now is making sure the lessons from Saturday carry over, particularly the importance of following the team’s game plan from the start.
The Kraken showed plenty of fight in the third period, but their late push couldn’t make up for the hole they dug through the first 40 minutes.