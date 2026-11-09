Kraken Took Slice Of Powerhouse Finnish Hockey Pie 

HELSINKI, Finland – Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko feels the key to his country’s outsized hockey success starts with the elite training players receive from youth levels on up.

“I think from the start, there are a lot of good coaches,” Finland native Kakko said after the Kraken’s debut practice here at Veikkaus Arena ahead of this week’s NHL Global Series games Thursday and Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. “There are a lot of lot of young kids playing the game. I mean, it's also the biggest sport in Finland, so that's something. When I was growing up, I was always watching the game, so I wanted to play.

“Like I said, there’s a lot of kids playing, and then a lot of good coaches. I guess that's the that's the reason.”

And getting those eager young players paired with the best coaches didn’t happen by accident. The hockey-loving country of only 5.7 million people overhauled its youth hockey approach in 2009 to shift from systems-based play to focusing on individual skills coaching and getting young players to train, eat and care for themselves more like professional athletes.

The results have since made relatively tiny Finland a powerhouse across numerous world tournaments, while a wave of elite Finnish talent has been drafted into the NHL including Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen and Patrik Laine. Finnish players in the NHL jumped from 11 in 1990-91 to 51 last season.

The Kraken have capitalized on the Finnish talent influx, arriving here Sunday with a roster that includes Finnish born forwards Kakko and Jani Nyman, along with defenseman Ville Ottavainen and extra netminder Nikke Kokko. Throw in the team’s additional Finnish prospects not on this trip in record-setting local professional goalie Kim Saarinen, fellow domestic pro netminder Visa Vedenpaa and former Everett Silvertips power forward Julius Miettinen, now with AHL Coachella Valley, and the Kraken do appear to be mining a precious Nordic resource.

Kraken amateur scouting director Robert Kron insists the team did not set out to deliberately stock the roster with players from one of the planet’s more improved hockey nations.

“We try not to prioritize one or region or the other,” Czech Republic native Kron said. “But we do feel we have a great coverage here, and you know myself knowing the region very well and knowing a lot of people. So, it kind of happens that we ended up having luck with the Finnish guys and they were on our draft board when our picks came up. And so we were happy to take them and so far so good.”

That extends beyond the draft to trades and waiver pickups. The Kraken acquired Kakko via trade from the New York Rangers for defenseman Will Borgen in December 2024 while they also landed forward Eeli Tolvanen from Nashville off waivers in December 2022 until he left as a free agent last summer.