Finally Joining The ‘Hometown’ Team

“When I was a kid, I always wanted a team in Seattle. I thought that would have been the coolest thing to be able to play in Seattle in front of my friends and family. So now I get to kind of still be there and be a part of it. I’m really looking forward to it.”

So is Fuhr, who’s been part of Firebirds radio and TV broadcasts since the team’s debut AHL season in 2022-23. He’ll bring that experience to the gig along with his detailed knowledge of Kraken prospects.

“You guys will see Jani Nyman the next little while since he just got called up,” Fuhr said. “He's got off to a pretty good start this year. He’s got nine goals in nine games.”

Fuhr has been a Nyman fan since he first arrived in North America from the Finnish pro ranks.

“His biggest issue was his 200 foot game, but when he came back (to the AHL) last year from Seattle, it was way better,” Fuhr said. “He had more of a complete game. He didn't score quite as much, but the complete game was way better.”

Fuhr also thinks defenseman Tyson Jugnauth has a shot at playing for the Kraken after getting off to a hot start. Same with defenseman Ty Nelson and forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard, currently out with an injury.

“So, then you get Ryan Winterton, who’s already up there,” Fuhr said. “Obviously, you're seeing Ville Ottavainen this year as well. So, we’ve been pretty fortunate. We’ve had a lot of good kids go through (Coachella Valley) and up there.”

For Johnson, his biggest challenge at the broadcast camp was being critical of players on-air. It’s something he knows will be required of the job and that he’ll have to get better at.

“I don't really want to throw anyone under the bus,” Johnson said. “I've been in those situations. I understand when you mess up, you don't necessarily want people to point it out to everybody.

“But I did learn that there are different ways that you can say it without you directly making it someone's fault. And I think that was a really neat thing that they kind of taught me.”

He also has his onetime Lightning and AHL Syracuse Crunch teammate JT Brown, currently the KHN booth analyst alongside John Forslund to lean on for advice. But for now, while short on broadcast experience, he does have plenty of Cup-winning NHL life tucked away in his head he hopes will come across to KHN viewers.

“I've been around the game for so long that I have a lot of experience,” Johnson said. “I really understand it, and hopefully, I can kind of educate and teach a little bit here and there. And then also just kind of make it fun for everyone.”