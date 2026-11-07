Opening Doors To Military Families On The Ice

Her children, Lyla, 15, Delaney, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lenora, 4, Isabella, 2, and Benjamin, 1, all tried their lot with skates. After some tumbles, they seemed to get the hang of it.

“I really liked it,” Lenora said. “My dad was out there with us and we were all going around. I got tired but I kept going.”

The game itself was played later that afternoon and saw Team Army, from Joint Base Lewis McChord, defeat Navy Region Northwest by a 5-2 score in front of an enthusiastic throng of several hundred supporters.

This Saturday afternoon’s Military Appreciation Day, pres. by Starbucks, with the Rangers in town at Climate Pledge Arena, is the next ode to service members by the team’s partnership. Fans who purchase a designated Military Appreciation Day special event ticket receive an exclusive military-themed Kraken tumbler.

Military and veteran discounts are also accessible through programs like GOVX.

This marks the third season in which Starbucks has embarked on a Military Commitment initiative with the Kraken. It aims to recognize, honor, and support active-duty service members, veterans, and their families by recognizing them at Kraken games, offering discounted tickets, supporting veteran-focused organizations, and participating in events like Military Appreciation Day and the Army vs Navy Game and preceding open skate.

Kevin Danford from Navy Region Northwest said events such as the game and open skate are “opening doors to hockey” for military families that might not otherwise try it. Active and retired service members and their families were eligible to come check out the ice and watch the game.

“I think there are barriers with the cost of hockey,” Danford said. “And so I think this is a great opportunity to come skate for free and not have to worry about it. And see a fun hockey game with active duty sailors and service members.”

Titan Brockopp and his family had also taken part in the open skate at KCI and later waited for a chance to meet and get autographs with Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour. Brockopp, the command senior chief on board USS Sampson, a naval guided missile destroyer, was with his children, Titan Jr. and Brianna, who’d tried ice skating once previously while stationed in California.