Opening Doors To Military Families On The Ice

The Kraken and Starbucks are partnering on a year-round commitment to service members that began in September with the third annual Army vs Navy Hockey Game and open skate and continues Saturday with Military Appreciation Day at the team’s home game against the New York Rangers.

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Angelica Vanderipe watched nervously from the stands at Kraken Community Iceplex as some of her six children made a rare attempt at skating.

The Kraken and Starbucks Coffee Company partnership had just kicked off their third annual Army vs Navy Hockey Game and free open skate back in September, part of a year-round commitment to service members that continues Saturday with Military Appreciation Day at the team’s 2 p.m. home game against the New York Rangers. Being from a military family, with her husband, Bryan, serving as a U.S. Navy sonar technician stationed in Everett, getting a few hours of down time together as they did at September’s open skate is always appreciated.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me and my family, especially because we’re a larger family,” Vanderipe said. “So, it’s really nice to be able to do something like this with the kids.”

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Her children, Lyla, 15, Delaney, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lenora, 4, Isabella, 2, and Benjamin, 1, all tried their lot with skates. After some tumbles, they seemed to get the hang of it.

“I really liked it,” Lenora said. “My dad was out there with us and we were all going around. I got tired but I kept going.”

The game itself was played later that afternoon and saw Team Army, from Joint Base Lewis McChord, defeat Navy Region Northwest by a 5-2 score in front of an enthusiastic throng of several hundred supporters.

This Saturday afternoon’s Military Appreciation Day, pres. by Starbucks, with the Rangers in town at Climate Pledge Arena, is the next ode to service members by the team’s partnership.  Fans who purchase a designated Military Appreciation Day special event ticket receive an exclusive military-themed Kraken tumbler. 

Military and veteran discounts are also accessible through programs like GOVX.

This marks the third season in which Starbucks has embarked on a Military Commitment initiative with the Kraken. It aims to recognize, honor, and support active-duty service members, veterans, and their families by recognizing them at Kraken games, offering discounted tickets, supporting veteran-focused organizations, and participating in events like Military Appreciation Day and the Army vs Navy Game and preceding open skate.

Kevin Danford from Navy Region Northwest said events such as the game and open skate are “opening doors to hockey” for military families that might not otherwise try it. Active and retired service members and their families were eligible to come check out the ice and watch the game.

“I think there are barriers with the cost of hockey,” Danford said. “And so I think this is a great opportunity to come skate for free and not have to worry about it. And see a fun hockey game with active duty sailors and service members.”

Titan Brockopp and his family had also taken part in the open skate at KCI and later waited for a chance to meet and get autographs with Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour. Brockopp, the command senior chief on board USS Sampson, a naval guided missile destroyer, was with his children, Titan Jr. and Brianna, who’d tried ice skating once previously while stationed in California.

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“Coming out and doing ice skating and stuff like this it’s a little expensive for us at times,” he said. “Especially if you and the kids don’t know if you’ll like it. If it’s free, people love to come and try it and see if it’s good. So, it’s great.”

So, was meeting Montour, who stood on the team’s bench and chatted with service members as they skated up to talk to him, collect autographs and pose for selfies with the defenseman.

“It’s great to see them out here enjoying themselves,” Montour said. “Some of them have never been on skates before but they keep telling me they’re having fun. It’s good to help out because they do a lot of good for the country.”

For Brockopp, the entire day of meeting Montour and other service members was worth it.

“I think it's awesome to be able to come out and skate with people,” he said. “We all get to come out and enjoy a little bit of time. I think I think it's great.”

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