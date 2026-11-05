By the Numbers: Matthew Wood

When the Kraken announced the trade that brought Matthew Wood to Seattle, general manager Jason Botterill praised the 21-year-old’s size (he clocks in at 6-foot-4), skill, hockey intelligence and offensive potential.

“I’m a pretty offensive player,” Wood said after his first Kraken practice. “I like to produce, score goals… (I) love to improve all parts of my game.”

We can of course look at a stat line to see what a player is capable of, but beyond those numbers, what goes into understanding how Wood contributes on the ice and why that matters?

Let’s dig in.

Shooting the Puck

To score, you have to shoot, and Wood definitely does that. He joins the Kraken averaging just above ten unblocked shot attempts per game. On his new team, that ranks fourth in shot volume only behind Jared McCann, Bobby McMann and Jordan Eberle.

According to Sportlogiq, he’s executed the most offensive generating plays per 20 minutes of ice time of his career.

Getting Dangerous

And it’s not just that Woods shoots; it’s that he shoots the puck from the right places. Looking at his shot map through fourteen games with Nashville, you can see that the Nanaimo, BC native comes in close before he gets a shot off.