Rangers (9-7-1) vs Kraken (9-5-1) | 2:00 p.m.

One: Keep the momentum going

The Kraken are coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames, giving them another opportunity to build on their strong start to the season. Seattle improved to 9-5-1 with the victory, continuing its best start in franchise history. The Kraken have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 games, averaging 3.1 goals per game during that stretch.

Their ability to find timely offense has helped them remain competitive, even in tight games. Against the Rangers, the team will need to maintain that offensive consistency while finding ways to generate scoring chances throughout the game. With another two points available at Climate Pledge Arena (CPA), the Kraken have an opportunity to further strengthen their position in the standings.

Two: Take advantage of New York's road struggles

The Rangers enter Saturday’s game with a 9-7-1 record but have struggled away from Madison Square Garden, going 1-5-1 on the road. New York is also playing their second game in three days after facing the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening.

The Kraken will have an opportunity to take advantage of the Rangers’ travel and schedule while protecting home ice. They are 5-2-0 at CPA this season and will look to make that advantage count against a New York team that is still in search of consistency on the road.

Seattle will need to establish their forecheck early in the game, create traffic around the net, and avoid allowing New York to dictate the pace. A strong start could put the Rangers in an uncomfortable position as they look to start their four-game West Coast road trip.

Three: Make special teams count

Special teams could play a significant role in determining Saturday’s outcome, particularly with the Rangers bringing one of the NHL’s strongest penalty kills into the matchup. New York enters the game with a 90.6-percent success rate on the penalty kill, ranking first in the league.

While the Kraken’s penalty kill has struggled at 65.0 percent, they have a 21.6-percent power play, giving them an opportunity to make their chances count when they draw penalties. The Kraken will need to move the puck quickly, create shooting lanes and capitalize on opportunities around the crease rather than allowing New York to settle into its defensive structure.

Staying disciplined will also be important, as the Kraken cannot afford to give the Rangers additional chances with the man advantage.

Projected lines (not official):

McMann - Beniers - Eberle

Stephenson - Gaudreau - Wood

Kakko - Catton - Samoskevich

Nyman - Meyers - Winterton

Dunn - Larsson

Evans - Montour

Mahura - Ottavainen

Daccord