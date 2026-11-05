From Here To Helsinki: Kraken Prep For Finland

Head equipment manager Jeff Camelio smiled and chuckled while staring at an ever growing mountain of Kraken clothing, equipment and electronics stacking up in a dryer room space beyond the team’s locker room.
Camelio is one of numerous Kraken employees working double-duty preparing for an overseas trip to Finland, where the team plays a pair of games next week against the Carolina Hurricanes as part of the NHL Global Series. Playing in Europe is not the same as in North America, where forgotten or misplaced items can easily be acquired in short order.
“The biggest challenge is we’ve got to make sure we don’t leave anything because there’s no turning back,” Camelio said. “If you forget something on the road, typically you can get it shipped in the next day. This time, you’ve got to make sure you have everything and plan for anything.”
The Kraken are taking a travel party of 117 people to Finland, including players, coaches, wives, team staffers, partners and others. That’s about double the usual 55-to-58 people on the team’s regular charter, meaning they’ve gotten a bigger plane for this trip and will have a bigger baggage list on board.
The 7,300 pounds of items Camelio and his staff had assembled by midweek included 300 pounds worth of sticks, 291 pounds of game jerseys, 194 pounds of practice jerseys, 210 pounds of skates, 408 pounds of blades, 40 pounds of helmets, 80 pounds of socks and 90 pounds of tape.