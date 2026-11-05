From Here To Helsinki: Kraken Prep For Finland

“We’re taking extra sticks for guys,” Camelio said. “We’re actually going to be using six sets of jerseys over there, so three per guy for each game. We’ve got to make sure we have helmets for both (home and away) uniforms since we’re going to use two colors over there, which we typically wouldn’t need on the road.

“Even little things like tape that we’d normally have supplied for us on a regular basis. We have to bring toiletries. We have to bring speakers for the locker room music. Anything we could possibly need that would be typical in an NHL city, we have to make sure we have.”

He’ll even have “travel suits” – sweat pants and sweat shirts – for players to wear on the plane during the long flight.

Hence, the growing pile of items waiting to be packed away in the team’s box truck on Friday afternoon.

“We have a huge pile started in our dry room,” he said. “Skate mats for the stalls. We have some special logos and nameplates for the event as well. So, we’ve got a huge pile of stuff packed and ready to go.”

Kraken team services director Kyle Shohara has been working to ensure the plane in which all that gear will be stored is comfortable enough for the 9-plus-hour flight from Seattle to Helsinki. The Kraken plan to fly out immediately after Saturday’s home game against the New York Rangers and land in Finland early Sunday afternoon local time.

The front part of the plane will have first-class, reclining flat-bed seating in individual pods up front, a premium business class type of middle section and economy seating for the remainder – though the idea is for passengers in that rear section to have an entire row of seats to themselves.

“For me, the biggest thing is that we’re basically doubling our normal travel party,” Shohara said. “So there’s a lot more people to inform when it comes to making sure everyone has the right travel documents, knows what time the flight is, where to park. It’s not your typical road trip.”​

Shohara and outgoing team services director Brennan Baxandall also worked out a way to get checked luggage pre-screened for as many people as possible so the team isn’t waiting hours to take off after Saturday’s game. A luggage drop off has been arranged for Friday morning at Kraken Community Iceplex while others can check items at the airport Saturday with a cut-off time several hours before the scheduled flight.

“As many of us as possible will hopefully drop off our luggage in advance,” he said. “So that it's screened, it's loaded into the plane before we even get there to really minimize the amount of time it takes for us once we arrive at the plane to eventually take off.”