Born To Play For One Team 

Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson may be Swedish, but appreciates the similarities between his homeland and Nordic neighbor Finland when it comes to loving hockey.

Larsson grew up in a hockey culture where players start at the youth level with a single club team and keep moving up its various age level ranks into juniors and on to the domestic pro circuit. The system, which Finland also employs, engenders a type of fandom and loyalty beyond just the jersey itself and extends to surrounding communities truly watching hometown players represent them.

“Hockey was pretty much everything for us,” Larsson said of playing for his hometown Skelleftea team in the pro Swedish Hockey League for two seasons as their youngest player after starting within their youth ranks. “It’s pretty much the only sport we have up there because it’s such a small town. They kind of ride their hometown team.”

Larsson is eagerly awaiting next week’s Kraken trip to Finland, where they’ll be immersed in Nordic hockey culture and play two games in Helsinki against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes as part of the annual NHL Global Series. He knows how much the sport means to people there, just as it did to him growing up in Skelleftea and eventually following in the footsteps of his father, Robert, by playing for the SHL squad.

“I mean, that’s the team I grew up dreaming of playing for,” he said. “You start early, play up through their youth program and then you hope you make it with them as a pro. I knew about Sweden's biggest players in the NHL, and obviously heard about Wayne Gretzky and those guys. But I didn't follow NHL. It was kind of like Skelleftea and that’s all I was tuned into and hoped one day I’d be ready to play for. Up there, that was really all we knew.”