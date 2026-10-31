Second Period Flurry Sinks Kraken

CALGARY, Alberta – Kraken forward Freddy Gaudreau shrugged and shook his head postgame in trying to pinpoint exactly how his previously resilient team had gone off a second period cliff.

His team-leading seventh goal of the season Friday night in a first period largely controlled by the Kraken had drawn them even and set them up nicely at intermission. But this 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames was sealed by a three-goal flurry in a five-minute span that chased goalie Philipp Grubauer midway through the contest and had the Kraken themselves chasing the rest of the way.

“It’s hard to answer, I don’t know,” Gaudreau said of the stronger opening frame. “I guess it was better for us shooting-wise than the other two periods. But it (the game) is three periods. So, it doesn’t really matter.”

Gaudreau’s goal, in which he slotted home his own rebound after taking a Mackie Samoskevich pass at the net front, allowed him to equal his total from all of last season. It erased an earlier power play goal by Morgan Frost in a period in which the Kraken held a 10-5 shots edge and seemed on their way.

“I feel like we were maybe there more in the first, but yeah, we’ve got to manage the puck better too,” Gaudreau said. “Sometimes, you feel like the wind is going more in their favor and that’s when you’ve got to step up and kind of manage that pressure, manage that momentum by playing maybe simpler and more connected.

“It feels like we were never able to kind of shift that momentum back.”