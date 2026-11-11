Kraken Fans As Well As Players Bonding In Finland 

HELSINKI, Finland – Kraken fans Steve Lariviere, his wife, Diane, and adult daughter, Kimberly, had spent much of Wednesday exploring this city’s streets, a museum and a church.

Now, the West Seattle trio was randomly checking out a bar in town called “Kraken Helsinki” wondering whether any likeminded Seattle hockey fans might gravitate to a place specializing in rum drinks, karaoke and pool with some tentacle creature designs on the wall. Turns out they did indeed bump into a Seattle couple that had also freshly arrived in town the day before as this city prepares for Thursday’s first game of the NHL Global Series between the Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes.

“We’ve been Kraken fans since Day 1 so we just put our money in early,” Lariviere said of booking tickets for the series through Victory Travel, the NHL’s designated tour partner for this two-game series Thursday and Saturday. “Diane had just retired so we figured ‘Why not? Let’s go, let’s go. And that’s when we bought into it.”

That they’ve done, their fan group leaving last week and stopping in Stockholm, Sweden ahead of arriving by overnight ferry here on Tuesday morning. Most of their group had opted to spend Tuesday on a ferry ride to neighboring Estonia for the day, but Lariviere, a Boston native and hockey fan since 1967, had never been to a Nordic country and preferred to take in the city sights.

With official NHL fan events beginning only Thursday afternoon at pre-designated establishments Henry’s Distillery and Hook, Lariviere and his family had seen the Kraken Helsinki bar and its nautical theme online and decided to check it out in hopes other early hockey revelers might as well.

“We’ve met a lot of fans that I think we're now pretty good friends with,” Diane Lariviere said of the past week since getting to Europe. “We’ve even run into Canes fans that have been very pleasant.”

And it isn’t only fans getting closer while awaiting the series start.

In the shopping district around the team’s hotel Wednesday afternoon, Matty Beniers, Berkly Catton and Mackie Samoskevich could be seen walking around in a group with Brandon Montour, Chandler Stephenson and Josh Mahura.

“I love this group,” Samoskevich had told assembled Finnish and American media members about his new teammates earlier Wednesday following the Kraken’s second practice here. “I think that's the first thing I noticed right away. How much fun they had off the ice and on the ice too.”