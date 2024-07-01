Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Defenseman Brandon Montour on Seven-Year Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. – July 1, 2024— Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Brandon Montour on a seven-year contract ($7.14 million AAV).

“Brandon is a proven winner, and we are thrilled to have him joining our organization,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “We’re looking forward to him making his Kraken debut in front of the best fans in the NHL.”

Montour, 30, totaled 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, ranking second among the team’s defensemen in scoring and leading all Panthers skaters in average ice time (23:37). He finished the season with 67 blocked shots and set a career high in both hits (104) and hits per 60 (4.03). Montour added 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. His eight playoff assists were a career high, and his 11 points ranked fifth among all defensemen during the 2024 postseason.

The six-foot, 199-pound defenseman has recorded 252 points (66 goals, 186 assists) in 520 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers. He had a career year in 2022-23, setting Florida franchise records for assists (57), points (73), even-strength goals (13), even-strength points (40) in a single season by a defenseman, all of which were also career highs for the blueliner. He finished that season ranked in the top 10 among all NHL defensemen in goals (tied seventh), assists (seventh), points (tied fifth), even-strength goals (tied seventh) and even-strength points (tied eighth). He added 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 82 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Florida to reach the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons.

Prior to making his professional debut, Montour played one season (2014-15) of collegiate hockey for the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he totaled 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 21 games and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. Originally selected by Anaheim in the second round (55th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Montour at the time was the highest-drafted player in program history. A native of Brantford, Ontario, Montour represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.