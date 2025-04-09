Wrong Turn: Kraken Penalties Lead to Utah Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Kraken’s current road trip spun out in Utah Tuesday, snapping a three-game winning streak highlighted by two road wins in the previous three nights. The Kraken slicked off-track with two penalty calls eight seconds apart quickly turned into a hazard ahead in the form of a pair of power play goals and a 3-0 lead. The Kraken finish their road schedule for the season Thursday at Vegas.

There were plenty of numbers not to like in the first period here in Utah on Tuesday. The least palatable stat, of course, was a 3-0 deficit as the Kraken headed to the locker room for the first intermission. Another bad-news stat: Eight power play minutes were awarded to Utah over three penalties. The Kraken delivered a solid penalty kill effort with specific kudos to goalie Joey Daccord when Ryker Evans was whistled off for cross-checking in the ninth minute of the opening period. But mid-period, Brandon Montour went off for tripping, and eight seconds later, Jamie Oleksiak was nabbed for high-sticking former teammate Kailer Yamamoto, drawing blood to make it a four-minute minor, setting up the second straight night of Seattle having to snuff out nearly two minutes of 5-on-3 play favoring the foe.

While the Kraken fulfilled that mission Monday, Utah reversed the trend, scoring 40 seconds into Oleksiak’s four minutes to make it 2-0 when Utah captain Clayton Keller scored his team-leading 27th goal. With seconds left, the double-minor Yamamoto scored on a wide-open look after Utah cycled the puck around the Kraken zone. It’s Yamamoto’s second goal of the year in his 9th NHL appearance of the season, six of which have been in the last two weeks. The Spokane native was called up from AHL Tucson Monday and was a point-per-game player (19 goals, 34 assists for 53 points in 52 games for the Roadrunners). It all added up to two power-play goals on four opportunities and a 15-4 shots-on-goal advantage, including four high-danger chances, for the home squad in the first 20 minutes.

Second Period Not Bearing Any Remedies

With another Utah power play goal involved, the road slippage continued as the Central Division foe added four more goals in the middle period to build a 7-0 lead, likely leaving some Kraken fans to wonder if the night’s backup goalie, former University of Maine goalie Victor Ostman, who started the season at ECHL Kansas City, might make his NHL debut in the third period (he did, see below). Joey Daccord was peppered with 14 more shots in the second period to make it 29 in the first 40 minutes, while Seattle finished with seven middle-period shots for a two-period total of 11.

Ostman Makes His NHL Debut

The third period in an arena that opened in 1991 and is now generating NHL fan energy at formidable levels had a better look from the Kraken perspective, with Jared McCann scoring his 21st goal of the season 23 seconds into the period. Andre Burakovsky and Vince Dunn earned the assists on the power play score, made possible by an end-of-second-period penalty on Utah’s veteran defenseman Ian Cole. McCann ended Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka’s shutout bid, but the Czechia-born keeper was strong nonetheless in his 21st consecutive start.