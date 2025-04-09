Man, Oh, Ostman

Goalie prospect who started the season with ECHL Kansas City, impresses with 12 saves in final period Tuesday in Utah. Third Kraken keeper to make NHL debut this year

SALT LAKE CITY – All parties, from Dan Bylsma to Vince Dunn to Kraken goalie prospect Victor Ostman himself, agreed the 24-year-old Swedish goaltender’s NHL debut materialized in less than ideal circumstances Tuesday night. But, my oh my, what an outing it turned out to be. Let’s allow ourselves to focus on Ostman’s 20 minutes in an NHL net.

It's postgame Tuesday night and Ostman is standing at a locker in the visitor's locker room. He is tall and formidable, just like he was in the third period against Utah, closing off any more goals in what finished as a 7-1 final score. He made a dozen saves, including five high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick. Four of those difficult shots came in early minutes.

“I definitely had to pinch my arm,” said Ostman, when asked if there was any time during the third period in which he allowed a moment of amazement about standing in an NHL crease during a regular season game. “I was skating around in between whistles and just seeing the crowd, it was a pretty surreal feeling.”

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn was impressed and admiring in the post-game interview on Kraken Hockey Network with on-air personality and colleague Piper Shaw: “Amazing, he held his own very well back. It can be uncomfortable, especially with the flow of the game he came into. I’m so happy for him. It’s great for his confidence and a good look from a management standpoint.”

True story. The Kraken have used three different goalie prospects in games this season, all making their NHL debuts. Ostman started the season with ECHL affiliate Kansas City, posting a 21-7-4 record with ECHL Kansas City this season before moving up to AHL Coachella Valley when Ales Stezka was injured. He’s 2-1-1 with a shutout and a .927 save percentage in the Firebirds net.

‘He got challenged,” said SEA coach Dan Bylsma post-game. “He made three or four really good saves and looked really solid in that first NHL experience. It was a good one for him.”

Stezka made 19 saves in his NHL debut at Tampa Bay in 4-1 loss that Bylsma said “felt like more of a closer game than the 4-1 final it ended up being” and that “Stez had several good saves in the match, his glove was good, looked comfortable in there, and gave us every chance to win the game,”

The third goalkeeper in the Kraken system, Finnish native Nikke Kakko, has starred for Coachella Valley this season, progressing to a No. 1 goalie workload as the AHL season unfolded. His 19-9-1 record leads rookie goalies, which also ranks as a top-six stat for all AHL goaltenders, plus top 10 numbers for save percentage (.912) and goals-against-average (2.28). He made a relief appearance in late February at St. Louis.

An ‘Official’ Congratulations

During one stoppage, following frenetic action in front of his net and an aggressive freezing of the puck, one of the striped-shirt officials on ice stood talking with the 6-foot-4, 209-pound native of Danderyd, Sweden.

“He just came up to me and congratulated me on my first NHL game,” said Ostman. “He was like, ‘If you need anything, just let me know.’ He was trying to welcome me, and I appreciate that. I mean, everyone did a good job of making me feel comfortable out there.”

The Kraken signed the former University of Maine goaltender to a two-year, entry-level contract ($950,000 average annual value) after his final game in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament. The 23-year-old posted a .918 save percentage on his way to 14 wins and five shutouts (second best in the highly competitive Hockey East conference) during his junior season, when he was a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award which goes to the nation’s top goalie. Like Stezka, Ostman played one season in the USHL Chicago Steel, notching a 25-4-0 record and .918 save percentage during the 2019-20 season.

The emergency factor of Ostman’s call-up didn’t allow for the goaltender’s parents to travel from Sweden.

“My parents knew I was going to be dressed,” said Ostman, lightening up for the moment. “They probably didn't expect me to play. So we'll see when they wake up in the morning and probably get a little surprised.”

