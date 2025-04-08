Kraken Score Twice in First, Hang On to Drop Kings

Los Angeles started the night with a 29-4-4 home record, but goals from Matty Beniers and Brandon Montour late first period builds a 2-1 lead that the defense keeps clean

SEA at LAK | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

LOS ANGELES – On a night when free-agent-signee defenseman scored the game-winner and reached a new personal high of goals in a season, the defense was the north star of this stellar 2-1 road win. With a 2-1 lead accomplished in the first period, Joey Daccord made 18 stops in the next 40 minutes to prevent Los Angeles from gaining any ground in their quest for first place in the Pacific Division and/or getting closer to home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the postseason. It marked only the fifth regulation loss all season for LA, which entered the night 29-4-4 on its home rink.

Funny what killing a 5-on-3 opposing power play can do for team momentum. The Kraken demonstrated exactly that in the second half of Monday’s first period here in downtown LA. With penalty killer extraordinaire Adam Larsson and fellow PK defenseman Josh Mahura in the penalty box for just short of two minutes, D-man Jamie Oleksiak played a starring role along with veteran forwards Chandler Stephenson, Eeli Tolvanen and Seattle leading scorer Jared McCann.

The home squad Kings managed just one shot on goal while the Kraken PK executed two huge clears and several sticks, disrupting any LA rhythm in the offensive zone. Mission accomplished and momentum frazzled. Most importantly, the Los Angeles 1-0 lead didn’t double. Being down 2-0 to a physical team like the Kings makes for hard comeback work, given the Pacific Division rival’s system of play that puts a premium and a 1-2-2 format in the neutral that makes it difficult to mount offensive rushes.

Six minutes later, Seattle tied the game when the PK high-performer Oleksiak turned to his offensive skill set. Deep in the zone near the left corner, the extra-large D-man quickly moved the puck cross-ice and net-front, where both Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen were behind LA defensemen. Beniers got the first touch, then jammed the rebound past LAK goaltender Darcy Kuemper to knot the game at 1-1, silencing a noisy crowd clearly getting juiced for the potential of first-round home-ice advantage if Monday and the rest of the schedules goes the right way.

SEA@LAK: Beniers scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Linemate Kaapo Kakko started the play with his own cross-ice pass to Oleksiak, picking up his 18th assist since being traded from New York in exchange for defenseman Will Borgen. A crowded handful of those assists have led to Beniers goals. The 22-year-old alternate captain now has 19 goals on the season with four games left to reach the benchmark of 20.

Going Four-on-Fouring It

On the next shift, Jared McCann and young-star-in-the-making LA defenseman Brandt Clarke got in a scrap that earned them both two minutes for roughing, creating a four-on-four setup for the remaining 52 seconds of the first period and another 1:08 to start the middle frame. Truth be told, not always the Kraken’s best stat line. But it was, in fact, Seattle who scored before the period’s end.

After turning back an LA rush, Chandler Stephenson, with the puck, raced up ice right side along with winger Jordan Eberle. Stephenson moved the puck to Eberle, who crossed the blue line and jettisoned a cross-ice pass to Brandon Montour, who joined the rush. Montour wheeled and wired high far-side past Kuemper’s glove to take 2-1 into the first intermission. It is Montour’s 17th goal of the season, marking a personal career-high in goals and building on a Kraken franchise record for D-men. Not too shabby for the first year of his free-agent contract.

SEA@LAK: Montour scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

No Scores but Lots of Chances in Middle Period

The Kraken penalty killers were stingy again with an early second period two-minute shutdown, helped by Kraken keeper Joey Daccord making a big stop on a bullet shot from defenseman Jordan Spence. Just seconds after the LA power play ended, Eeli Tolvanen was alone with the puck, looking to extend the score to 3-1. But the aforementioned Kuemper stoked the breakaway, one of two he stopped in the second period. But the veteran goaltender’s best stop of the middle 20 minutes was on veteran forward and Kraken leading goal scorer Jaden Schwartz, who had a mostly open net on a rebound chance but had to hurry the shot. But Kuemper, down on one knee, held his goalie-stick paddle horizontally and halted the puck just inches short of a potential insurance goal.

With two minutes left in the frame, Joey Daccord matched his opponent in net with huge stop on Warren Foegele, the former Ron Francis draft pick in Carolina who scored some big goals against Seattle with the Edmonton Oilers and is the fourth-leading scorer for LA this season.

Daccord Holds His Ground

The Kings came out with speed and intention like the playoff team they are, but Joey Daccord withstood an early flurry from the home group, most especially stoning rookie Jeff Malott close-in and then getting enough of the puck for LAK defenseman Brandt Clarke's shot clanged the far post. He stayed calm and squared during the remainder of the third period to help the Kraken to their third straight win and second on this four-game road trip that moves to Utah in a back-to-back game Tuesday night.

