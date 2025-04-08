Kraken Score Twice in First, Hang On to Drop Kings

LOS ANGELES – On a night when free-agent-signee defenseman scored the game-winner and reached a new personal high of goals in a season, the defense was the north star of this stellar 2-1 road win. With a 2-1 lead accomplished in the first period, Joey Daccord made 18 stops in the next 40 minutes to prevent Los Angeles from gaining any ground in their quest for first place in the Pacific Division and/or getting closer to home-ice advantage in at least the first round of the postseason. It marked only the fifth regulation loss all season for LA, which entered the night 29-4-4 on its home rink.

Funny what killing a 5-on-3 opposing power play can do for team momentum. The Kraken demonstrated exactly that in the second half of Monday’s first period here in downtown LA. With penalty killer extraordinaire Adam Larsson and fellow PK defenseman Josh Mahura in the penalty box for just short of two minutes, D-man Jamie Oleksiak played a starring role along with veteran forwards Chandler Stephenson, Eeli Tolvanen and Seattle leading scorer Jared McCann.

The home squad Kings managed just one shot on goal while the Kraken PK executed two huge clears and several sticks, disrupting any LA rhythm in the offensive zone. Mission accomplished and momentum frazzled. Most importantly, the Los Angeles 1-0 lead didn’t double. Being down 2-0 to a physical team like the Kings makes for hard comeback work, given the Pacific Division rival’s system of play that puts a premium and a 1-2-2 format in the neutral that makes it difficult to mount offensive rushes.

Six minutes later, Seattle tied the game when the PK high-performer Oleksiak turned to his offensive skill set. Deep in the zone near the left corner, the extra-large D-man quickly moved the puck cross-ice and net-front, where both Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen were behind LA defensemen. Beniers got the first touch, then jammed the rebound past LAK goaltender Darcy Kuemper to knot the game at 1-1, silencing a noisy crowd clearly getting juiced for the potential of first-round home-ice advantage if Monday and the rest of the schedules goes the right way.