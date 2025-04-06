WHL Update: No. 1 Starring Roles and More

A significant and telling factor in developing young players for the NHL is to evaluate how prospects perform under the pressure of the postseason, such as in Western Hockey League, one of the top junior leagues in North America. A number of Kraken draft picks are impressing on that test. Both 2024 first-round pick Berkly Catton and 2023 fifth-round Kaden Hammell were named No. 1 Star in pivotal games of the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Catton, picked No. 8 overall last summer and captain of WHL Spokane, scored the Chiefs opening goal in a 9-4 win over the Vancouver Giants that closed out the best-of-seven series in five games. Catton scored a late empty-net goal but in between racked up five assists to make the scoresheet on seven of his squad’s nine-spot. Catton ranks second in postseason scoring with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists), only two points behind leader and Medicine Hat forward Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.

To date, Catton is validating his eye-popping regular season numbers of 38 goals and 71 assists for 109 points in 57 games. His 10 postseason assists ranks him second among WHL skaters, tied with ... wait for it ... Portland defenseman and Kraken 2022 fourth-rounder Tyson Jugnauth, whose Winterhawks squad is up 3-2 in a series against Prince George with a chance to win the showdown Sunday night in Portland. Jugnauth has added two goals to rank him fourth in overall WHL scoring. Both he and Catton were recently named WHL Western Conference First-Team All-Stars.

Hammell’s Big Night Delivers Big Win

In a tight “I-5 Series” between the No. 8 seed Kent-based Seattle Thunderbirds and the No. 1 seed Everett Silvertips, the Game 5 No. 1 Star Hammell generated his best offensive effort of the series. He scored Everett’s first goal and assisted on the game-winner in a 7-4 home win. Hammell finished the game with the opening goal and three assists, including an assist on Everett’s fourth goal scored by fellow Kraken draft choice Julius Miettinen (2024 second round, 40th overall). Miettinen, who played well for his native Finland in last winter’s World Juniors Championship, worked his way from an injury sustained in that tournament, to finish strong in the WHL. He finished the regular season with 39 points (11 G, 28 A) in 36 games. Everett will travel south for Game 6 on Monday.

Kraken, 2023, second-rounder and Prince Albert, defenseman Lukas Dragicevic, is on the opposite side of his fellow prospects playing for Everett. He and his Raiders teammates face elimination in Sunday night’s game in Edmonton against the Oil Kings. Dragicevic has been a strong contributor with three goals and four assists for seven points in the first five games.