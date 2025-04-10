Kraken (34-39-6) at Golden Knights (47-22-9) | 7:00 p.m.

One: In Need of Bounce-Back Game and Attitude

Veteran forward Jared McCann was direct and clear about the Kraken needing to talk about the Utah loss and “take some aggressiveness” into how they perform against Vegas. He noted Kraken bench went “so quiet when things don’t go our way” (three goals in the first period, four more in the middle 20 minutes Tuesday). McCann called it “unacceptable,” and defenseman Vince Dunn weighed in on the matter during his post-game interview with Kraken Hockey Network personality and colleague Piper Shaw.

“We were just not playing for each other, not supporting each other with the puck, making things harder and much more difficult than we needed to,” said Dunn. “Sometimes things don't go well, but the way we weren’t able to help each other when we needed it goes to show you're gonna get outplayed throughout the whole game and lose like that. It's pretty, pretty embarrassing. It's not a good feeling.”

Expect the Kraken to have discussed and decided there will be more support on the ice and engagement on the bench. The team has three games left on the schedule to prove recent wins against Vancouver, San Jose and the hard-fought 2-1 decision in Los Angeles (the rematch is Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena) are more what fans can anticipate over the next week and into next season.

Two: Nyman Reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley

Part of that positive outlook is the up-and-coming Seattle prospects, such as 2024 overall first-rounder Berkly Catton tearing it up in the Western Hockey League and the recent longer-than-expected NHL debut of 2022 second-rounder Jani Nyman. The 18-year-old team captain, Catton, notched a seven-point night (two goals, five assists) in the series-clinching game against Vancouver to lead Spokane into the next round. Nyman was reassigned to Coachella Valley this week; he scored three goals and added three assists in 12 games with the Kraken.

“It was time for [Nyman] to go back and get ready for the American Hockey League playoff run,” said Jeff Tambelini, Kraken director of player development. “But what an amazing stretch of games he played. We never expected him to come in and take this much space. But from night one, he just did an amazing job of going into almost a top-six role and a power play role, showing that he belongs in the National Hockey League. And the goals he scored early, especially, were just amazing goals and at home, which was great for our fans to see what he could do.”

Three: Know the Foe: Vegas Eyeing First in Pacific

Vegas has 103 standings points with four games to play, currently six points ahead of Los Angeles, which has five games left. No doubt Vegas will motivated to get the two points Thursday. VGK is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games while LA’s 7-3-0 run actually dropped them a point behind in the pursuit. Past blockbuster trades for forwards Jack Eichel (27 goals, 66 assists, 93 points) and Tomas Hertl (31 G, 28 A, 59 points) have paid dividends this year.