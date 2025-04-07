Kraken (33-38-6) at Kings (44-23-9) | 7:30 p.m.

One: Burakovsky ‘Getting Inside’ to Mount Own Point Streak

LOS ANGELES – Saturday’s 5-1 decisive win in San Jose was headlined by Jared McCann’s three-point game, and rightfully so. McCann now has scored 20 or more goals in each of the Kraken’s four seasons (116 total to date) and has notched 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in the last nine games. His recent linemate, Andre Burakovsky, is not far off that pace with 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the last nine games, including a goal apiece in the victories against Vancouver and San Jose (game-winner against the Sharks). Burakovsky will go for three in a row on Monday, both his goal streak and Seattle wins.

“He’s been getting to the inside [the slot lane in front of the net],” said SEA coach Dan Byslma after Saturday’s game. “The dangerous part of the rink is the inside of the rink. Andre is getting to the inside, using his speed and skill to get there. That's when dangerous things happen when you're when you're in on the inside, and that's he has the ability to both play, make and score goals when he gets there.”

Alternate captain Jaden Schwartz weighed about Burakovsky during his media scrum with a slight grin as he answered: “He is moving his feet and playing with confidence. It was fun to see him smiling after the goal.”

Two: Defense Rising to the Task

With the Kraken scoring 10 goals in the last two games, it can be easy to overlook Joey Daccord and his teammates, especially the defensive corps, who surrendered one goal in the last two games. Post-game after Saturday’s 5-1 at San Jose, Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said there were no radical changes made in the defensive systems.

“Just quicker and more aggressive in defending and being on top of guys and keeping guys to the outside, swarming, limiting time and space and taking it away physically,” said Bylsma before the team bus departed for the airport and short flight to Los Angeles. “And not allowing the opposition to have offensive opportunities on the inside [net-front] continues to improve.”

Part of solid defending and giving up just one goal in two games is executing on penalty kills. The Kraken snuffed a 5-on-3 penalty kill early third period Saturday to banish any thoughts of a Sharks comeback, with Daccord telling the post-game scrum he was grateful for the best SJS shot in that segment hit the post. The Kraken killed two penalties in the first five minutes of Wednesday’s 5-0 shellacking of Vancouver Wednesday. Alternate captain Matty Beniers, who logged heavy PK minutes with Yanni Gourde traded, said he thinks the penalty units have performed well at a longer stretch than just the last two games: “Maybe we were one or two percent better [in the last two wins]. In this league, that makes the difference.”

Three: Know the Foe: Kings 8-2-0 Last 10 Games

Los Angeles has clinched a playoff spot for the fourth year in a row, but the Kings still have a lot to play for. They can still catch Vegas to win the Pacific Division (five points but a game in hand) and four points clear of Edmonton (with the tiebreaker) to afford home-ice advantage in an opening-round series against the Oilers. Home ice is particularly relevant for LAK and its fans. The Kings are 29-4-4 at home this season and under .500 on the road with a 15-19-5 record. Forward Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 33 goals and 31 assists for 64, while ageless wonder Anze Kopitar is just two back with 19 goals and 43 assists for 61 points. Goalie Darcy Kuemper came over in a trade that sent forward Pierre-Luc DuBois to Washington in a trade that benefitted both teams this season. Kuemper has been a workhorse for LA with a save percentage of .922 and posting a 28-10-7 record.