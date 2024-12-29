Re-Living Comeback for Future Reference

VANCOUVER – Yes, the Kraken’s historic comeback in Vancouver is yesterday’s news, but it is certainly worth re-living before Monday’s home matchup with Utah. In fact, there are takeaways from Saturday’s epic outcome that can be directly applied to three important home games this week as division rival Vancouver visits for a rematch on Thursday, and Pacific for Edmonton will be in town next Saturday. Let’s look back at the 5-4 overtime thriller and look ahead at what it can mean for the Kraken.

What Sparked the Rally

The rally of rallies started, per coach Dan Bylsma, when the Canucks’ fifth goal was disallowed due to the puck being batted in. Bylsma called it a “wakeup call” with his squad traversing from the heaviness of a four-goal deficit to instead thinking, as Jaden Schwartz said after Sunday’s practice, “Let’s get a goal to get within two so we can pull the goalie.”

Three Comeback Goals, Three Unsung Heroes

Goal 1 of Three: Schwartz actualized his thoughts by taking a pass from Vince Dunn (more about him in a minute), who was at the left point near the blue line. Schwartz was positioned below the goal line on the same left side. It certainly had to appear to Vancouver defenders that Schwartz was not in a position to shoot from that spot. The Kraken alternate captain decided otherwise, firing a shot. “Is he behind the goal line?!” (exclaimed Kraken Hockey Network analyst Eddie Olczyk when reviewing the replay). The puck went in off Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, who maneuvered, thinking Schwartz would be passing to Daniel Sprong, who was net-front. That made it 4-2 with five minutes and 15 seconds left in regulation.

Unsung Hero Goal 1: There were several layers to this goal, which was made possible by forward Daniel Sprong, who carried the puck all the way up ice from the left faceoff circle back in the Kraken zone. Sprong skated with speed and certainty, evading three Canucks before taking a shot on goal from the high slot, which went wide. Sprong retrieved the rebound and shot wide again, the puck rimming along the boards to Dunn. Sprong earned the secondary assist.