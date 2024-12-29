Re-Living Comeback for Future Reference

The five-minute flurry of tying division rival Vancouver Saturday provides a lesson about how perfection is not the best pursuit for scoring goals and winning games.

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

VANCOUVER – Yes, the Kraken’s historic comeback in Vancouver is yesterday’s news, but it is certainly worth re-living before Monday’s home matchup with Utah. In fact, there are takeaways from Saturday’s epic outcome that can be directly applied to three important home games this week as division rival Vancouver visits for a rematch on Thursday, and Pacific for Edmonton will be in town next Saturday. Let’s look back at the 5-4 overtime thriller and look ahead at what it can mean for the Kraken.

What Sparked the Rally

The rally of rallies started, per coach Dan Bylsma, when the Canucks’ fifth goal was disallowed due to the puck being batted in. Bylsma called it a “wakeup call” with his squad traversing from the heaviness of a four-goal deficit to instead thinking, as Jaden Schwartz said after Sunday’s practice, “Let’s get a goal to get within two so we can pull the goalie.”

Three Comeback Goals, Three Unsung Heroes

Goal 1 of Three: Schwartz actualized his thoughts by taking a pass from Vince Dunn (more about him in a minute), who was at the left point near the blue line. Schwartz was positioned below the goal line on the same left side. It certainly had to appear to Vancouver defenders that Schwartz was not in a position to shoot from that spot. The Kraken alternate captain decided otherwise, firing a shot. “Is he behind the goal line?!” (exclaimed Kraken Hockey Network analyst Eddie Olczyk when reviewing the replay). The puck went in off Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, who maneuvered, thinking Schwartz would be passing to Daniel Sprong, who was net-front. That made it 4-2 with five minutes and 15 seconds left in regulation.

Unsung Hero Goal 1: There were several layers to this goal, which was made possible by forward Daniel Sprong, who carried the puck all the way up ice from the left faceoff circle back in the Kraken zone. Sprong skated with speed and certainty, evading three Canucks before taking a shot on goal from the high slot, which went wide. Sprong retrieved the rebound and shot wide again, the puck rimming along the boards to Dunn. Sprong earned the secondary assist.

SEA@VAN: Schwartz scores goal against Thatcher Demko

Goal 2 of Three: With SEA goalie Philipp Grubauer now on the bench for an extra Kraken attacker, D-man Dunn pinched deep into the offensive zone, stealing a puck from former teammate Carson Soucy and quickly roofing a shot past Demko, just back in his net after a somewhat languid playing of the puck behind the net, sending it to Vancouver defenseman Noah Juulsen. The score is 4-3 with one minute and 12 seconds left in regulation.

Unsung Hero Goal 2: The aforementioned Juulsen received the puck from his goalie in the left corner, with Sprong an obstacle in front of him and this goal’s unsung hero, Kappo Kakko, in strong pursuit with stick and body coming on behind Juulsen, prompting the VAN defenseman to send an ill-advised pass to Soucy a couple strides in front of the crease. You know what happens next.

SEA@VAN: Dunn scores goal against Thatcher Demko

Goal 3 of Three: From the ensuing center-ice faceoff after Goal 2, Vince Dunn carries the puck from inside the Kraken zone to center ice (allowing Grubauer to head to the bench for extra attacker Jared McCann). From there, Dunn rims the puck along the left boards to behind the net, where Oliver Bjorkstrand wins a puck battle, deflecting the puck toward the right faceoff circle. Schwartz takes it from there, cycling to the puck and taking a shot Demko saves. But the rebound goes to Schwartz, who, crashing the net, blades in the rebound while falling to the ice. The tying goal was tallied just 22 seconds after Dunn made it 4-3.

Unsung Hero Goal 3: Before Bjorkstrand earns the primary assist, VAN defenseman Derek Forbort was attempting to send the puck up the right boards, but this goal’s unsung hero, Brandon Montour, was down below the goal line preventing that move. Montour never touched the puck but rode Forbort away from the puck, leaving it available for Bjorkstrand,who was involved in his own puck battle. It should be noted that Dunn started the whole play, making him integral to all three goals in the final five-plus minutes of regulation.

SEA@VAN: Schwartz scores goal against Thatcher Demko

Overtime and Over the Moon

Game-Winning Goal: Two minutes, 15 seconds in overtime, Dunn found himself with a breakaway, which he said post-game has never happened in the NHL and, he thinks, never in his days of organized hockey. He further added that with Chandler Stephenson skating right behind, the Kraken D-man thought maybe he would just drop it to his teammate, but Stephenson shouted, “It’s all you!” Dunn proceeded to beat Demko stick-side, the same shot location he beat the Canucks goal to make it 4-3.

Kraken win, 5-4, to within eight standings points of top wild-team Vancouver rather than what looked with six minutes remaining in regulation to be dropping a potential 11 points behind.

Unsung Hero Game-Winning Goal: Dunn (and, for that matter, Stephenson) were all alone because Vancouver’s three players were staging a 3-on-1 against Kraken forward and this goal's unsung hero, Shane Wright. As Canucks D-man Tyler Myers moved into the Kraken zone with the puck, Wright stuck with him while still being in position to block a shot or pass. Myers reacted by sending an errant drop pass that both Vancouver attackers over-skated.

“I was just trying to take away the passing lanes,” said Wright after Sunday’s practice, “and hope he might make a bad play. I’m guessing he thought I was jumping him, so he threw the puck quick.”

SEA@VAN: Dunn scores goal against Thatcher Demko

What OT Win Means for Upcoming Homestand: Put More Pucks on Net

Dan Bylsma said Schwartz’ decision to shoot the puck from behind the goal line (not exactly a high-probability area) was not the “perfect chance.” But he welcomed the attempt and not just because it converted to a goal.

“I think too often we're looking for perfection,” said Bylsma Sunday, noting that Matty Beniers's early second period goal on a long-range shot was not a perfect chance either and that he wants his squad to embrace that shots on goal don’t all have to even be intended to score.”

The Kraken coach wants the bounces and puck battles to generate some imperfect but still highly gratifying goals: “We're looking for the perfect play. And that doesn't come very often. That can lead to frustration, which can lead to questioning yourself. It can lead to a lack of confidence. Schwartzy’s mindset of getting the puck [to the net] in any way, any shape .... both of his goals are a good sign for the players.”

