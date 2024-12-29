Dunn Good: Down Three, Kraken Rally for OT Win

Drama Squared: Schwartz Reaches Personal Benchmark

Along with the nearly-never-done nature of the three-goals-in-last-five-minutes comeback, Dan Bylsma added more noteworthy history.

Jaden, this time with his 499th and 500th points in the National Hockey League, stepped up at an obviously critical time in the game, a critical time for the team,” said Bylsma. The second goal [the first of two from Schwartz] gets us back into the mindset of work and having a chance to win this thing. Then we score the third goal. There's a minute, 12 left on the clock. Just the push, just the mindset of Jaden taking it to the net, him going to the cage, him doing whatever he can to get us the goal this, it was huge. It takes a certain goal for a group to do something like this.”

When Vancouver appeared to have built a 5-1 lead later third period but was overturned for the puck being batted into the goal, Bylsma sensed the reversal sparked there.

“There is no quit in this group, no quit in these guys,” said Bylsma. “I thought we used it as a little bit of a wakeup call to put our best for the last bit of the game there. Just the way we came back, the way time was dwindling down, the effort should build a lot of confidence in the guys.”

Never Quit, 'You Never Know'

When Jaden Schwartz emerged from the by-then quiet but happy visitors' locker room as one of the last teammates walking to the bus, he obliged a couple of reporters wanting to re-live the final five minutes and overtime that included two scores from the alternate captain, beloved by his teammates (and also the veteran who makes sure rookies come for dinner at his place and/or makes sure to host teammates on past Thanksgivings if there have no apparent dinner to attend).

Schwartz vocalized what is standard hockey operating procedure about skating hard to the final buzzer no matter the score, such as earlier this season when young defenseman Ryker Evans scored with just a few ticks on the clock to make a two-goal loss into a one-goal final. Fans might be tempted to think, why push? Listening to Schwartz answer “why,” the Kraken kept hard despite a steep three-goal deficit with seemingly not enough time to rattle an NHL goalie such as Thatcher Demko with 225 NHL games played with a record of 118-82-20.

“You're just aggressive; you're down 4-1, right?” said Schwartz. “You’re pinching [in the offensive zone] on your toes. When you’re up 4-1, it's a little bit different mindset. You're kind of on your heels a little bit just trying to keep the puck, chip the puck out and stuff. So, yeah, it’s a pretty crazy ending with momentum for us. It’s from where we're at, having lost a few games in a row, it was important for us.

“I mean, you want to keep going. You never know what's gonna happen. We're a little bit frustrated with just our execution and stuff. But we want to give ourselves a chance to at least put the goal in, make it a two-goal Then have the opportunity, right? It reminds us to just stay with it. You never know.”

Beniers Opens the Scoring

The hockey adage “put pucks on net, anything can happen” lived up to its well-worn patina of truth when Kraken center Matty Beniers, looking like he might split between two defenders in the offensive zone, instead flung a shot on goal. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko couldn’t cleanly handle the rising shot, only getting a piece of it with his glove. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak set up the scoring play for his fifth assist of the year.