Dunn Good: Down Three, Kraken Rally for OT Win

Seattle ties matinee at 1-1 on Beniers goal second period, then fall behind 4-1 only to stage dramatic three-goal comeback in final five minutes. Dunn scores OT winner

SEA at VAN | Recap

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

VANCOUVER – After Friday’s practice, Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said, “These post-Christmas games are never pretty.” Well, Saturday’s rivalry matinee here in B.C. looked downright ugly for Seattle through 55 minutes of play. But fueled by two Jaden Schwartz goals and an unassisted score by Vince Dunn, the Kraken sent this decidedly more beautiful game to overtime.

Dunn scored the game-winner – also unassisted – two-plus minutes into overtime and Jackson Five music and shouts of joy/relief/comeback victory revved up in the Kraken locker room. It doesn’t get any prettier.

About the overtime winner, Dunn mused he couldn’t recall having an NHL breakaway before Saturday, and maybe never.

“Honestly, it was kind of a blackout,” said Dunn. “I don't think I've ever had a breakaway in my life. I saw Chandler behind me, and I'm like, ‘Oh, maybe this is gonna be a little easier. Maybe I just drop it to him.' And then he said, 'It's all you.' So then the pressure was on me, and I beat the goalie in the same spot earlier there late in the third [period], so I just tried to do the same thing and got a great result.”

Great is actually an understatement. It’s only the third time in NHL history – this league was founded in 1917 – that a team has come back from a three-goal deficit in the last five minutes to win the game (stick taps to the crack staff at NHL PR).

“I think we just needed that one bounce that Jaden gave us,” said Dunn about the Kraken’s second goal and of the rarest of comebacks. “We committed to playing the right way, even after they scored their fourth. We've dug a lot of holes for ourselves these past few games, and to respond that way, everyone feels really good.”

Vince Dunn talks with the media following the Kraken's 5-4 win in OT against the Vancouver Canucks Saturday afternoon.

Drama Squared: Schwartz Reaches Personal Benchmark

Along with the nearly-never-done nature of the three-goals-in-last-five-minutes comeback, Dan Bylsma added more noteworthy history.

Jaden, this time with his 499th and 500th points in the National Hockey League, stepped up at an obviously critical time in the game, a critical time for the team,” said Bylsma. The second goal [the first of two from Schwartz] gets us back into the mindset of work and having a chance to win this thing. Then we score the third goal. There's a minute, 12 left on the clock. Just the push, just the mindset of Jaden taking it to the net, him going to the cage, him doing whatever he can to get us the goal this, it was huge. It takes a certain goal for a group to do something like this.”

When Vancouver appeared to have built a 5-1 lead later third period but was overturned for the puck being batted into the goal, Bylsma sensed the reversal sparked there.

“There is no quit in this group, no quit in these guys,” said Bylsma. “I thought we used it as a little bit of a wakeup call to put our best for the last bit of the game there. Just the way we came back, the way time was dwindling down, the effort should build a lot of confidence in the guys.”

Never Quit, 'You Never Know'

When Jaden Schwartz emerged from the by-then quiet but happy visitors' locker room as one of the last teammates walking to the bus, he obliged a couple of reporters wanting to re-live the final five minutes and overtime that included two scores from the alternate captain, beloved by his teammates (and also the veteran who makes sure rookies come for dinner at his place and/or makes sure to host teammates on past Thanksgivings if there have no apparent dinner to attend).

Schwartz vocalized what is standard hockey operating procedure about skating hard to the final buzzer no matter the score, such as earlier this season when young defenseman Ryker Evans scored with just a few ticks on the clock to make a two-goal loss into a one-goal final. Fans might be tempted to think, why push? Listening to Schwartz answer “why,” the Kraken kept hard despite a steep three-goal deficit with seemingly not enough time to rattle an NHL goalie such as Thatcher Demko with 225 NHL games played with a record of 118-82-20.

“You're just aggressive; you're down 4-1, right?” said Schwartz. “You’re pinching [in the offensive zone] on your toes. When you’re up 4-1, it's a little bit different mindset. You're kind of on your heels a little bit just trying to keep the puck, chip the puck out and stuff. So, yeah, it’s a pretty crazy ending with momentum for us. It’s from where we're at, having lost a few games in a row, it was important for us.

“I mean, you want to keep going. You never know what's gonna happen. We're a little bit frustrated with just our execution and stuff. But we want to give ourselves a chance to at least put the goal in, make it a two-goal Then have the opportunity, right? It reminds us to just stay with it. You never know.”

Beniers Opens the Scoring

The hockey adage “put pucks on net, anything can happen” lived up to its well-worn patina of truth when Kraken center Matty Beniers, looking like he might split between two defenders in the offensive zone, instead flung a shot on goal. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko couldn’t cleanly handle the rising shot, only getting a piece of it with his glove. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak set up the scoring play for his fifth assist of the year.

SEA@VAN: Beniers scores goal against Thatcher Demko

Beniers, smiling with teammates near the Vancouver goal, headed to the bench for glove bumps to celebrate his fifth goal of the season. It marked the young alternate captain’s first score in 20 games. He tallied his last goal on Nov. 14 in a home win over Chicago.

But seven minutes later, the game seemingly started slipping away from the Kraken. Vancouver forward Conor Garland streaked into the Kraken zone, with SEA defenseman Brandon Montour keeping his opponent to the outside. Garland wound up for a slap shot at the wall side of the right faceoff circle, beating Kraken starter Philipp Grubauer between the leg pads. The Kraken goaltender bowed his head when the shot leaked through, clearly one he would like back.

Seven minutes after that go-ahead goal, original Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy handled the puck down low in the Kraken with Brandon Montour stick-checking him to a bad-angle location. But Soucy found Canucks forward Brock Boeser, who was cross-ice and net-front behind Vince Dunn. Soucy threaded a pass to Boeser, who quick-released a snap shot past Grubauer to make it 3-1. It was Soucy’s second assist of the period, getting the secondary helper on the Garland goal.

‘Power’ Shortage for Kraken

After the Beniers goal, the Kraken were awarded two power plays in the next seven minutes of play. Neither man-advantage opportunity amounted to much. Along with a late-first-period power play with just one shot on goal over the six minutes of Canucks penalty time. What’s more, the best scoring opportunity was a Vancouver short-handed attempt and another Canucks rush that forced a puck freeze and Kraken zone faceoff.

To the credit side of the ledger, Grubauer made a pair of Grade-A stops mid-second period to keep the 2-2 tie as Vancouver was the aggressor responding to its own score.

Feeling It Out First Period

The first period back from the holiday break started as what Kraken coach Dan Bylsma tends to call “low-event,” including the first seven minutes without a stoppage of play. But as the second half of the period unfolded, the shots on goal and other events began to accumulate like the first inch of new snow. The Kraken, held without a shot on goal for a good portion of the period, notched a handful of shots and several Grade-A chances. Yanni Gourde and Vancouver defenseman Derek Forbort were whistled off for roughing. Near the end of those penalties, Seattle rookie Shane Wright went to the box for hooking.

Wright was released just nine seconds later when Grubauer stopped Jake DeBrusk's shot, but it went up to a baseball-style pop-up, dropping behind the Kraken goaltender and spinning inches from the goal line. Adam Larsson looked to keep it out of the net, but that didn’t work out when Brock Boeser swatted it in to give Vancouver the early lead.

High-Powered Comeback

Kraken fans can point to catalysts Schwartz, who picked up his 500th career NHL point on his game-tying goal, and Dunn, the breakaway overtime hero.

Schwartz tied the game off of a dump-in retrieved by Oliver Bjorkstrand. Bjorkstrand passed the puck back to Schwartz, who was barreling toward the net. Schwartz' initial shot was saved by Demko, but with chaos in the crease, his rebound found the back of the net.

SEA@VAN: Schwartz scores goal against Thatcher Demko

More heroics from the Kraken in overtime when Shane Wright made a brilliant defensive play to force an errant pass on a Vancouver 3-on-1. Dunn picked up the loose puck and flew into the zone on a breakaway. Dunn hesitated, then whistled a wrist shot through the five hole of Demko and was greeted by his teammates after an exuberant celebration.

SEA@VAN: Dunn scores goal against Thatcher Demko

