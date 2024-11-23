Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Los Angeles

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken won just one period in terms of possession, and it was the third. In the final 20 minutes they created 61.5-percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts and 66-percent of all shot quality.

During the third period push by Seattle, they generated 23 shot attempts (all situations) that’s more than half of the 44 total they had in the game.

The Kings had seven high danger shot attempts in the first period but just one each of the following two (in 5-on-5 play) for a total of nine. That is the same number as Seattle generated with the most coming for them in the second period (4).

Brandon Montour had 13 shot attempts and scored the Kraken’s only goal. He also tied for a team-leading nine controlled exits. His impact was enough throughout the game to earn the second highest game score of all skaters who played (2.07). Only Anze Kopitar scored higher.

The Chandler Stephenson line (with Daniel Sprong and Jaden Schwartz) had the puck on their sticks the most of any Kraken skaters. The three led both teams’ players in offensive zone possession time (Stephenson and Sprong with :43, Schwartz with :42). Sprong also led in slot shots (2) as well as controlled entries (7) while Schwartz led in chances off the cycle (3).

Both David Rittich and Joey Daccord played well enough to earn another quality start. The sixth and tenth respectively for each goaltender.

The Kings scored their first power play goal in five games.

The Kings have not lost a game this season when they were leading after two periods.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):