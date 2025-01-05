Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Edmonton

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken were unable to gain an overall offensive edge in this game, creating 41 shot attempts in 5-on-5 play while allowing 56 against.

Philipp Grubauer was outstanding tonight. He had more than a few grade-A saves and ended the night preventing 1.47 more goals than he should have based on the shot quality he faced. That’s good enough for his sixth quality start of the season.

Two forward lines for Seattle did net positive results. In 9:40 of ice time, Shane Wright, Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand were plus-5 in shot attempts and created 92.2-percent of all shot quality.

The line of Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers, and Kaapo Kakko held even in terms of shot volume but generated 58.5-percent of all shot quality in their 10:31 of ice time. That’s even more impressive when you consider the bulk of their time was against the Leon Draisaitl line.

Kakko led his team in shot quality and possession time in the offensive zone.

Brandon Montour played 29:40 in tonight’s game, with 27:45 of that time at even strength. A whopping 13:20 of that time came in the third period alone – his primary matchups were against Connor McDavid’s line.

Connor McDavid had six shots on goal and nine total attempts, but he did not register a single point in the game.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):