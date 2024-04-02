Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at San Jose

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

On the game as a whole, the Kraken were slightly out-shot in 5-on-5 play (47.8%), but they controlled the third period with 60-percent of all shot volume and 79.8-percent of all shot quality to come away with a quality advantage on the full 60 minutes (57.48%).

The Kraken were plus seven over the Sharks in shots from the slot (17) and high-danger scoring chances (17).

Each forward line had a story to tell tonight. The Shane Wright line played 11:57 together and massively tilted the ice their way with 72.4-percent of all shot volume and 81.2-percent of all shot quality.

The Matty Beniers line combined to score the fourth fastest goal in Kraken history (Alex Wennberg - 0:14 - 3/28/22 at LAK; 2. Jordan Eberle - 0:15 - 11/6/21 at ARI; 3. Jordan Eberle - 0:24 - March 18th vs BUF; 4. Matty Beniers - 0:29 \TONIGHT\)

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his 20th goal of the season. He’s done that five times in his career and this was his third straight campaign notching at least that many goals. This season, he is one of five players in the NHL with 20-plus goals and 55-plus takeaways in each of the last 3 seasons (including the current one). The others are Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews; Connor McDavid and William Nylander.

Centering his own line, Jared McCann led all skaters in the game in shot quality and led the Kraken in offensive zone possession time and slot shots on net.

Tye Kartye had a goal overturned for the team being off-side. According to The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman, heading into tonight's games, 89.7-percent of off-side challenges have been won this season.

According to Game Score, the top skaters of the night were: Wright; Jordan Eberle; and Ryker Evans.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):