Hakstol Out as Kraken Coach

In the first major move of what looks to be a transformative offseason, the Kraken announced Monday that Dave Hakstol has been relieved of his head coaching duties, along with assistant coach Paul McFarland.

Kraken assistant coaches Dave Lowry and Jay Leach, plus goaltending coach Steve Briere, remain with the team.

“I thank Dave for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise,” said Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position. These decisions are never easy, but we feel this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve. Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken’s next head coach immediately.”

Hakstol, who led the Kraken into the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishes his Kraken role with a record of 107-112-27 over the first three seasons in franchise history, plus a 7-7 mark in the playoffs.

McFarland joined Hakstol’s initial coaching staff after working as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, plus head coach and assistant coach roles with teams in the Ontario Hockey League.

“We would also like to thank Paul for his contributions to our hockey team and wish him and his family well moving forward,” said Francis.

Hakstol was hired as the first-ever Seattle head coach in June 2021 in preparation for the Kraken’s inaugural season. That expansion-year squad endured a rash of early injuries, and the projected top-12 forward group played together in the regular season for just two periods. The team looked stronger in the second half of the inaugural year, blending in the 10-game debut of 2023 rookie of the year Matty Beniers.

The 2022-23 season went much better for the Kraken and their fans. A highlight and key factor of the regular season's success was never losing more than three games in a row. Seattle ended seven three-game losing streaks over the year, each time winning the fourth game to stay firmly in the playoff hunt and secure the top wild-card postseason spot in the Western Conference with a strong March and April.

In a thrilling first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Kraken ousted defending champion Colorado with goaltender Philipp Grubauer starring against his former team and trade acquisition Oliver Bjorkstrand, scoring both goals in a 2-1 Game 7 win. Seattle took the Dallas Stars to seven games en route to falling just short of reaching the Western Conference final. Hakstol was nominated for the Jack Adams NHL Coach of the Year award for the 2022-23 season.

During the just-completed regular season, Hakstol and his staff faced major injuries to forward Andre Burakovsky both early and midseason (missing 33 games), plus defenseman Vince Dunn leaving the lineup during a key stretch during what was hoped to be a push to the playoffs. Oft-underrated forward Jaden Schwartz missed 20 games, and fellow alternate captain Jordan Eberle played six weeks with a broken hand after sustaining the injury in the fourth game of the season.

Seattle got off to a slow start to the third season, going 1-4-1 to begin the year and losing eight straight games from late November through Dec. 10. The Kraken responded with a franchise-record 13-game point streak, punctuated by a nine-game winning streak. From there, the season took a wrong turn, with Seattle losing eight of the next 10 games, earning just three total standings points to fall behind in the wild-card race. The season ended with the Kraken posting an 8-13-2 record from March 1 to mid-April.

Seattle represented Hakstol’s second NHL head coaching position. He posted a 134-101-42 record with Philadelphia from 2015 to 2019, taking the Flyers to the playoffs in two of three full seasons. Hakstol proved his coaching mettle with NCAA Division powerhouse North Dakota, leading the team to seven Frozen Fours in 11 seasons, coaching what turned out to be more than 30 future NHL players and another 40-plus who went on to play professional hockey in the American Hockey League and Europe.