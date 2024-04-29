Seattle Kraken Announce Coaching Changes

SEATTLE, Wash. — April 29, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have relieved head coach Dave Hakstol of his duties.



“I thank Dave for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise,” said Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position. These decisions are never easy, but we feel this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve. Dave is a good coach and a terrific person. We wish him and his family all the best. We will begin our search for the Kraken’s next head coach immediately.”



Hakstol was named the first head coach in franchise history on June 24, 2021, and guided the Kraken to a 107-112-27 record over their first three seasons. He helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs and earned a nomination for the Jack Adams Award during the 2022-23 season.



Additionally, Francis announced that assistant coach Paul McFarland will not return to the Kraken next season.



“We would also like to thank Paul for his contributions to our hockey team and wish him and his family well moving forward,” said Francis.