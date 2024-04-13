Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken created 47.1-percent of all shot volume and 45.5-percent of all shot quality. They were strongest in the final 20 minutes of play – the period in which Seattle had the offensive advantage both in terms of shot count and quality.

While the Stars were in their offensive zone more (plus-:32 in even-strength play), the Kraken made more of their time there with a 20-second advantage over Dallas in terms of possession time.

Andre Burakovsky contributed in a lot of areas of play. He led all skaters in the game in offensive zone possession time (1:00); and had a team-leading eight zone entries as well as a game-leading eleven zone exits.

Burakovsky was part of one of two lines to tilt the ice the Kraken’s way. The Matty Beniers line that included Burky and Jordan Eberle played 11:09 together, was a plus-2 in shot attempts and created 78.8-percent of all shot quality. The line of Tye Kartye, Kailer Yamamoto and Tomas Tatar had six more shot attempts than the Stars in their 7:45 for close to 74-percent of all shot quality.

Philipp Grubauer exceeded expectations based on how much offense the Stars created. He saved .6 more goals than expected to earn his sixteenth quality start of the season.

The Kraken gave up a power play goal against for the first time in four games.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):