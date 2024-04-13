Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken created 47.1-percent of all shot volume and 45.5-percent of all shot quality. They were strongest in the final 20 minutes of play – the period in which Seattle had the offensive advantage both in terms of shot count and quality.
- While the Stars were in their offensive zone more (plus-:32 in even-strength play), the Kraken made more of their time there with a 20-second advantage over Dallas in terms of possession time.
- Andre Burakovsky contributed in a lot of areas of play. He led all skaters in the game in offensive zone possession time (1:00); and had a team-leading eight zone entries as well as a game-leading eleven zone exits.
- Burakovsky was part of one of two lines to tilt the ice the Kraken’s way. The Matty Beniers line that included Burky and Jordan Eberle played 11:09 together, was a plus-2 in shot attempts and created 78.8-percent of all shot quality. The line of Tye Kartye, Kailer Yamamoto and Tomas Tatar had six more shot attempts than the Stars in their 7:45 for close to 74-percent of all shot quality.
- Philipp Grubauer exceeded expectations based on how much offense the Stars created. He saved .6 more goals than expected to earn his sixteenth quality start of the season.
- The Kraken gave up a power play goal against for the first time in four games.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):