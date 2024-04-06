Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Anaheim

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

In 5-on-5 play, the Kraken warmed up as the game went along and ended up controlling play for the vast majority. Seattle created 64.7—percent of all shot volume and 72.1-percent of all shot quality.

The 17 shots the Kraken allowed is tied for the seventh fewest against this season and the seventeenth fewest in franchise history.

Thirteen of Seattle’s scoring chances came from the high danger areas and seven came off the rush. The Kraken only allowed Anaheim seven dangerous looks and two five rush chances.

.83 expected goals (5-on-5) that Seattle permitted is the second lowest total this season.

All four Kraken lines contributed – even if they didn’t get on the scoreboard. Not one combination generated less than 70-percent of all shot quality when they were on the ice in 5-on-5 play.

With his goal, Matty Beniers earned his 100th NHL point and 16th point in eight career games versus Anaheim. Beniers goal was well earned – he led all skaters in the game in individual shot quality.

Beniers’ goal was also a power play score. It’s the thirteenth the Kraken have scored against the Ducks over the past two seasons and the sixth in the last three games.

The top players in the game according to Game Score were Wright, Brian Dumoulin, Oliver Bjorkstrand; and Cale Fleury.

Philipp Grubauer wasn’t overly busy but he made key saves at key times preventing .6 more goals than he should have and earning his fourteenth quality start of the season.

