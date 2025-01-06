Picking A Kraken Quarter Century Team On Short Notice 

Being named a top player of a franchise’s past quarter century was the last thing Vince Dunn had in mind when joining the Kraken three-plus years ago.
Dunn back then was still breaking into the NHL as a regular defenseman when the Kraken selected him from St. Louis in the July 2021 expansion draft. Now, having played in his 500th game this past weekend, Dunn has established himself as arguably the franchise’s best all-around player – perhaps even the best in franchise history – making him a shoo-in selection to its Quarter Century team roster.
And though some may smirk at the idea of picking a Quarter Century team for a Kraken squad in just its fourth season, being included as part of a league-wide 32-team exercise does give reason to celebrate the best of the franchise to date.
“I just think overall my role on the team has gotten progressively bigger over the years,” said Dunn, who was named team MVP two seasons ago and is on pace for a career-high in goals despite appearing in only half the Kraken’s games this season due to injury. “And I think that with that comes leadership. The older you get, the more guys are going to look upon you.
“And not just guys in the locker room. But maybe guys that are in the minors, or juniors or drafted overseas with us. Or, even just people in the community watching us.”
And in that vein, the selection of Dunn to a first team of six Kraken all-timers – as chosen by members of the local media and Kraken observers – does exemplify a mix of performance and leadership seen in the other choices. Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde were first-team selections alongside Dunn and defensive partner Adam Larsson, while Joey Daccord was the goalie pick.
Eberle is team captain, Gourde and Larsson are alternates, while McCann is a two-time team MVP and all-time franchise leader for goals and points.
The second team chosen among the Kraken’s all-time best includes forwards Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand at forward, Jamie Oleksiak and Brandon Montour on defense and Philipp Grubauer in goal.