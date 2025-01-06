Picking A Kraken Quarter Century Team On Short Notice 

Among the dozen selections, only Beniers, Bjorkstrand, Daccord and Montour were not with the franchise for its opening game. The format and lack of franchise longevity will obviously lead to some raised eyebrows over some of the choices – especially given Montour has only been around half a season while Daccord only became a primary NHL netminder midway through last season.

But other franchises are in an even odder situation in picking their team: Utah HC wasn’t allowed to consider stats compiled by Arizona Coyotes or players from the prior Winnipeg Jets franchise, meaning it has only a half-season of results to work from since relocating to Salt Lake City last summer.

And many of the dozen Kraken honorees chosen do have bonafides working their way that will be similar to milestones by other players from franchises that haven’t been around all that long.

McCann has won two-thirds of all the Pete Muldoon team MVP trophies handed out since inception while also becoming the franchise’s first 40-goal man in a season and a 100-goal man with the franchise. Eberle is second all-time in career Kraken goals and was second in points as well before an injury knocked him out of action for an expected three months while also serving as the franchise’s second captain and scoring some of the biggest goals in franchise history – including a Game 4 overtime winner two seasons ago that swung a first-round playoff series against Colorado.

Beniers has won the only individual award in franchise history, taking home the Calder Trophy two seasons ago as the NHL’s top rookie. Schwartz just appeared in his 500th career game and has won the last two Guyle Fielder awards handed out by the team for perseverance, hustle and dedication.

Larsson is the franchise leader with 285 games played and enjoyed an “iron man” streak of 343 consecutive contests that finally ended last spring when he missed a matchup to attend the birth of his child. Gourde won two individual team awards in the franchise’s first season, scored the franchise’s only other playoff overtime goal and is fourth all-time in Kraken points despite being limited mostly to playing on the team’s bottom two forward lines.

And Grubauer, of course, was instrumental in backstopping the Kraken to their only playoff series win.

And then, there’s Dunn, a defenseman who, nonetheless, on Saturday, moved into second place all-time in franchise points with 163 courtesy of an assist on a Kraken goal by Schwartz. Dunn also tops the franchise with 123 assists and, of course, has won a third of all team MVP awards ever handed out.

He admits to pressuring himself to be “the best human being” in representing one of the NHL’s newest franchises on and off the ice. And to be sure to fully earn whatever accolades come his way – be they team MVP honors over a full season or Quarter Century distinction based on just a handful of campaigns.

“You have to work and earn everything you get,” Dunn said, adding: “And now when you've done it over and over again, the pressure's on you to keep up the hard work and to keep up the demand out of yourself. So, for me, it's just trying to do that every single day and just living in the moment every single day.”