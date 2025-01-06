Picking A Kraken Quarter Century Team On Short Notice 

With only three-plus seasons of work to go off, choosing the best dozen Kraken players of the past 25 years as part of an NHL-wide exercise nonetheless produced some strong results

QC TEAM_1920x1080_SEA_FIRST
By Geoff Baker /
@GeoffBakerNHL nhl.com/kraken

Being named a top player of a franchise’s past quarter century was the last thing Vince Dunn had in mind when joining the Kraken three-plus years ago.

Dunn back then was still breaking into the NHL as a regular defenseman when the Kraken selected him from St. Louis in the July 2021 expansion draft. Now, having played in his 500th game this past weekend, Dunn has established himself as arguably the franchise’s best all-around player – perhaps even the best in franchise history – making him a shoo-in selection to its Quarter Century team roster.

And though some may smirk at the idea of picking a Quarter Century team for a Kraken squad in just its fourth season, being included as part of a league-wide 32-team exercise does give reason to celebrate the best of the franchise to date.

“I just think overall my role on the team has gotten progressively bigger over the years,” said Dunn, who was named team MVP two seasons ago and is on pace for a career-high in goals despite appearing in only half the Kraken’s games this season due to injury. “And I think that with that comes leadership. The older you get, the more guys are going to look upon you.

“And not just guys in the locker room. But maybe guys that are in the minors, or juniors or drafted overseas with us. Or, even just people in the community watching us.”

And in that vein, the selection of Dunn to a first team of six Kraken all-timers – as chosen by members of the local media and Kraken observers – does exemplify a mix of performance and leadership seen in the other choices. Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde were first-team selections alongside Dunn and defensive partner Adam Larsson, while Joey Daccord was the goalie pick.

Eberle is team captain, Gourde and Larsson are alternates, while McCann is a two-time team MVP and all-time franchise leader for goals and points.

The second team chosen among the Kraken’s all-time best includes forwards Jaden Schwartz, Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand at forward, Jamie Oleksiak and Brandon Montour on defense and Philipp Grubauer in goal.

QC TEAM_1920x1080_SEA_SECOND

Among the dozen selections, only Beniers, Bjorkstrand, Daccord and Montour were not with the franchise for its opening game. The format and lack of franchise longevity will obviously lead to some raised eyebrows over some of the choices – especially given Montour has only been around half a season while Daccord only became a primary NHL netminder midway through last season.

But other franchises are in an even odder situation in picking their team: Utah HC wasn’t allowed to consider stats compiled by Arizona Coyotes or players from the prior Winnipeg Jets franchise, meaning it has only a half-season of results to work from since relocating to Salt Lake City last summer.

And many of the dozen Kraken honorees chosen do have bonafides working their way that will be similar to milestones by other players from franchises that haven’t been around all that long.

McCann has won two-thirds of all the Pete Muldoon team MVP trophies handed out since inception while also becoming the franchise’s first 40-goal man in a season and a 100-goal man with the franchise. Eberle is second all-time in career Kraken goals and was second in points as well before an injury knocked him out of action for an expected three months while also serving as the franchise’s second captain and scoring some of the biggest goals in franchise history – including a Game 4 overtime winner two seasons ago that swung a first-round playoff series against Colorado.

Beniers has won the only individual award in franchise history, taking home the Calder Trophy two seasons ago as the NHL’s top rookie. Schwartz just appeared in his 500th career game and has won the last two Guyle Fielder awards handed out by the team for perseverance, hustle and dedication.

Larsson is the franchise leader with 285 games played and enjoyed an “iron man” streak of 343 consecutive contests that finally ended last spring when he missed a matchup to attend the birth of his child. Gourde won two individual team awards in the franchise’s first season, scored the franchise’s only other playoff overtime goal and is fourth all-time in Kraken points despite being limited mostly to playing on the team’s bottom two forward lines.

And Grubauer, of course, was instrumental in backstopping the Kraken to their only playoff series win.

And then, there’s Dunn, a defenseman who, nonetheless, on Saturday, moved into second place all-time in franchise points with 163 courtesy of an assist on a Kraken goal by Schwartz. Dunn also tops the franchise with 123 assists and, of course, has won a third of all team MVP awards ever handed out.

He admits to pressuring himself to be “the best human being” in representing one of the NHL’s newest franchises on and off the ice. And to be sure to fully earn whatever accolades come his way – be they team MVP honors over a full season or Quarter Century distinction based on just a handful of campaigns.

“You have to work and earn everything you get,” Dunn said, adding: “And now when you've done it over and over again, the pressure's on you to keep up the hard work and to keep up the demand out of yourself. So, for me, it's just trying to do that every single day and just living in the moment every single day.”

News Feed

The Beginning of a Takeover

Pride Night Employee Profile: Hannah Ziegler

Kraken (17-20-3) vs Devils (24-15-3) | 7:00 p.m.

Embracing a ‘Sustainable’ Work-Love Balance

WJC Blog: Back-To-Back Gold For US; Silver For Miettinen

Coaching Kraken Goalies, Current and Future

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Edmonton

Latest Kraken Comeback Bid Falls Short

Kraken (17-19-3) vs Oilers (23-12-3) | 7:00 p.m.

Friends/Foes: Henning, Fuhr Face Off Again

Comeback Redux: Kraken Rally for Standings Point

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Vancouver

Kraken (17-19-2) vs Canucks (17-11-8) | 7:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs Utah

Kraken Shoot, Shoot and Shoot Some More

An Artist’s Thirst-Quenching Gift  

Kraken (16-19-2) vs Utah Hockey Club (16-13-6) | 5:00 p.m.

Re-Living Comeback for Future Reference