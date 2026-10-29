A ‘Love-Love’ Situation for Jared McCann

Kraken winger Jared McCann views his beloved dog “Cheddar” as more than just a household pet.
Over the past seven years, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi he and his wife, Val, acquired not far from their adjacent Ontario, Canada hometowns has become more like family. So, when McCann, 30, last week had a chance to visit the non-profit Progressive Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS) that rescues and shelters dogs, cats and wild animals, he and his wife naturally brought Cheddar along.
“We’ve had family dogs since I was a kid,” said McCann, who grew up on farms near the southern Ontario theatre community of Stratford. “We had Great Danes, Springer Spaniels. My dad had a few hunting dogs, Black Labs. We had a bunch of dogs growing up and I’ve always been really comfortable around them and around all animals.”
The family farm also had Black Angus beef cows, though they were ornery and McCann and his siblings were told to keep their distance. But they also owned horses that McCann and his sister both frequently rode.
That’s why McCann, who made his visit the day before suffering a significant lower body injury against the Utah Mammoth, didn’t hesitate when recently asked about visiting the main seven-acre PAWS location in Lynnwood, a dog and cat shelter and adoption center also offering low-income spaying and neutering services. He knew the non-profit, founded in 1967 and with a cats-specific location in the University District and a wildlife shelter in Snohomish as well, could undoubtedly benefit from a professional athlete helping raise awareness of the group’s mission.
But McCann also rarely turns down a chance for an afternoon with Cheddar and visiting other dogs. On this particular visit, McCann and Cheddar got to interact with Toby, a large one-year-old mixed breed dog currently in foster care.