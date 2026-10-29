A ‘Love-Love’ Situation for Jared McCann

The Kraken winger, whose pet Pembroke Welsh Corgi ‘Cheddar’ is somewhat of an Instagram star, spent an afternoon last week at the PAWS dog and cat shelter in Lynnwood getting to meet some of its residents

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken winger Jared McCann views his beloved dog “Cheddar” as more than just a household pet.

Over the past seven years, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi he and his wife, Val, acquired not far from their adjacent Ontario, Canada hometowns has become more like family. So, when McCann, 30, last week had a chance to visit the non-profit Progressive Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS) that rescues and shelters dogs, cats and wild animals, he and his wife naturally brought Cheddar along.

“We’ve had family dogs since I was a kid,” said McCann, who grew up on farms near the southern Ontario theatre community of Stratford. “We had Great Danes, Springer Spaniels. My dad had a few hunting dogs, Black Labs. We had a bunch of dogs growing up and I’ve always been really comfortable around them and around all animals.”

The family farm also had Black Angus beef cows, though they were ornery and McCann and his siblings were told to keep their distance. But they also owned horses that McCann and his sister both frequently rode.

That’s why McCann, who made his visit the day before suffering a significant lower body injury against the Utah Mammoth, didn’t hesitate when recently asked about visiting the main seven-acre PAWS location in Lynnwood, a dog and cat shelter and adoption center also offering low-income spaying and neutering services. He knew the non-profit, founded in 1967 and with a cats-specific location in the University District and a wildlife shelter in Snohomish as well, could undoubtedly benefit from a professional athlete helping raise awareness of the group’s mission.

But McCann also rarely turns down a chance for an afternoon with Cheddar and visiting other dogs. On this particular visit, McCann and Cheddar got to interact with Toby, a large one-year-old mixed breed dog currently in foster care.

toby

“Aw he’s so sweet,” McCann said as Toby bounded up to McCann with tail-wagging, tongue slobbering enthusiasm ahead of receiving a full-on hug and extensive petting from the Kraken player. “Look at how good he is. He’s not jumping around at people.”

Indeed, Toby, who remained calm and still as McCann wrapped his arms around his significant canine torso, is described as “pretty chill” by PAWS staffers. He’d been delivered to them by animal control officials alerted about a month ago by a concerned citizen who’d found him wandering nearby streets.

“His looks are a little deceiving because he’s a big, burly boy but he’s really a big softie at heart,” said Andi Anderson, director of outreach and philanthropy at the PAWS center. “And so, when he came in, I think he was pretty unsure, didn’t have a ton of confidence and didn’t really understand what was going on. But after spending some time in a foster home, that has really helped boost his confidence.

“So, what we see today is this big, loving boy who just has a great time wherever he is.”

Toby and the much smaller Cheddar both spent some time alone and together on leashes hanging out inside an outdoor recreation pen at the facility. They also went on a walk with McCann around the center’s extensive grounds as they got to know one another.

“Dogs come to us for a variety of reasons,” Anderson said. “Some are brought in by caretakers who can’t take care of them anymore. Most of them are transferred to us by overcrowded shelters across the state and the country just to relieve their overcrowding situations. And then some of the animals, like Toby, come in as strays.”

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McCann asked about the center’s adoption policy and was told about how prospective owners can apply in writing and be screened by PAWS ahead of fostering and adopting dogs.

“If the dogs that come to us are in good health and a behaviorally good place, our average length of stay is usually seven to 10 days,” Anderson said. “We are really fortunate that this is a community that loves to adopt and thinks rescue-first. And so, they’re not with us too long.

“But at PAWS, it doesn’t matter how long it takes. We can have dogs that are with us for months and months until they find the right fit.”

PAWS employs about 80 staffers across its three facilities and also has an extensive array of 1,000 volunteers for dog walking and other tasks, as well as about 100 foster families. The main Lynnwood facility can house up to three dozen dogs and cats at a time in overnight kennels monitored by security cameras and other equipment.

Anderson said having an NHL player of McCann’s stature pay them a visit can only help. She’s been a devoted Kraken fan since inception and could not believe it when informed their all-time leading scorer was coming.

Her face lit up when McCann gave her his official No. 19 team jersey autographed by him on-the-spot.

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“This is amazing for PAWS to have a member of the Kraken come out and take an interest in our work and help us raise awareness about what we’re doing,” she said. “For our staff, it’s really validating. We can sometimes feel like we’re operating alone out here on our campus, so to know there’s broader interest and support for what we’re doing, I think it really just lifts everybody’s spirits up and gives us that motivation.”

For McCann, having Cheddar as a four-legged companion helped him through some tough times in recent seasons as he battled a series of lower body ailments that cut into his production numbers. He and his wife acquired the Corgi in 2019 right before the COVID-19 pandemic and not long after he’d been traded by Florida to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The couple were fans of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine sitcom where a no-nonsense police precinct commander, Raymond Holt, had a female Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Cheddar.

“So, we always told ourselves that if we ever got a dog, we’d get a Corgi and we’d name him ‘Cheddar’,” McCann said.

When the pandemic struck shortly after, the three of them spent plenty of time together in their place alone. Corgis have a reputation for stubbornness, and McCann said there’ve definitely been some moments, but overall, it’s something he’d never trade.

“My dog just takes my mind away from everything,” McCann said. “I just focus on him and he does on me. It’s a love-love situation, him and I. He’s been so much more than a dog for me. He’s my mental escape from a lot of things.”

And his wife’s escape as well, especially when McCann is on the road with the team.

She’d also been from a dog-loving family, that had a Bernese Mountain Dog and a Husky German Shepherd, named Buddy and Hank, who’d interacted with the much smaller Cheddar.

“They corrected him and they taught him well,” she said of the two dogs, who’ve both since passed. “But because of that, I think he’s got a lot of confidence in most dogs these days. Because they were so much bigger than him.”

Cheddar has also gained plenty of confidence in front of a camera. It was while her husband was still with the Penguins that Val began putting photos of Cheddar on social media.

Matt Murray, who spent last season with the Kraken, had been Pittsburgh’s netminder and had two massive Newfoundland dogs named Beckham and Leo. Murray and his wife, Christina began putting the dogs on Instagram, and they gained a massive following.

Val soon began putting photos of Cheddar on his own Instagram account and it took off as well.

“Everybody just loves him so much and I think everybody is always asking for pictures and to see him,” she said. “So, this is a way to do that. It’s a place for everybody to see pictures of my dog. You see how cute he is. And he loves to get his picture taken.”

She feels the Instagram fame of Beckham and Leo likely spread to Cheddar’s account. As of this week, @cheddarthecheesecorgi had just under 7,700 followers.

McCann leaves any dog publicist work to his wife. He’s had enough on his plate battling lower body ailments the past few seasons, including the latest last Thursday that will have him out 10 weeks. Prior to the injury, he’d gotten off to a strong start with three goals, five assistsfor a winning Kraken squad after being limited to only 52 matchups last season.

McCann had said he could always count on Cheddar to bring him up when he felt down during his injury struggles and he’ll no doubt do so once again.

That’s why spending an afternoon with PAWS, a group he knows can lift the spirits of dogs going through rough times as well, is something that felt right.

“They didn’t have to ask me twice,” he said. “It’s just something I wanted to do.”

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