Post-Game Instant Analysis: Toronto vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ Seattle created 44.5-percent of all 5-on-5 shot volume and 49.7-percent of all shot quality. They also won 58.8-percent of all puck battles and had the puck in the offensive zone for 18:28. Their 4:04 of offensive zone possession time was five seconds more than they allowed Toronto.

+ With the opening goal, Berkly Catton became the second player in Kraken franchise history with a five or more game point streak at the age of 20 or younger (Matty Beniers – 4 times, longest 6 GP in 2022-23).

+ Catton also led all skaters in the game in controlled entries (7) and controlled exits (13).

+ Josh Mahura scored 16 seconds into the middle frame, the second-fastest goal to open a period by a Kraken defenseman behind Brandon Montour (0:04 in OT on March 12, 2025).

+ Since the start of calendar year 2023, Mahura has scored three goals. All three have been against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

+ Brandon Montour scored the game winner with :33 seconds left in the game. That is the second latest game-winning goal in franchise history (Oliver Bjorkstrand, :32, Nov. 9, 2023 at COL).

+ Matty Beniers, Bobby McMann and Jordan Eberle saw the most time against Auston Matthews. They held him even or below in shot volume across that time.

+ Seattle built its lead to 4-2 and ultimately improved their record to 9-0-0 when they have a multi-goal lead in a game this season. Two teams have eight wins in that scenario in 2026-27 are Boston (8-0-0) and Minnesota (8-0-1).

+ With goals from Mahura, Ryker Evans, and Montour, the Kraken now have ten goals by defensemen this season. That is tied for second-most in the league (Buffalo). Only Edmonton and Utah have more (11).

+ The top skaters in the game according to Game Score (Hockeystatcards.com) were: Mackie Samoskevich, Matthews, Vince Dunn, Montour, Gavin McKenna and Chandler Stephenson.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq | Teamworks (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):